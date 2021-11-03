ZIP Code 62288 called home by four registered sex offenders by week ending Oct. 30

A missing 16-year-old girl was rescued after using TikTok hand signals to warn a motorist she was in distress, police say.Police in Kentucky say that they pulled over and arrested James Brick after someone in the car behind his truck recognised the hand gestures and called 911.Mr Brick, 61, was charged with unlawful imprisonment after being stopped in Laurel County, Kentucky, with the missing youngster in his back seat.During the investigation, deputies say they also located a phone in Mr Brick’s possession that allegedly portrayed a juvenile female in a sexual manner, and he was also charged with...
