Here are some random facts for you. 1. Every position of a Rubik’s Cube can be solved in 20 moves or less. 2. In the U.S., Turkey Trot races predate marathons. The first U.S. marathon was held in Boston in 1897, but the Buffalo Turkey Trot has been around since 1896, the year before, and it’s been held every year since.

1 DAY AGO