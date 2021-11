Imagine showing up for your first highly competitive state bicycle competition and seeing a small town’s worth of racers and supporters spread out at the course site. That is the spectacle that greeted the Montrose Mountain Bike Team in the cool morning on Durango Mesa on Saturday, October 23. Eight hundred competitors from Wyoming, South Dakota, New Mexico and Colorado, representing 81 high school race teams, arrived ready to raise the dust on a demanding track to compete for state honors. The 800 racers were supported by their coaches, families and friends, swelling the numbers and bringing big bike energy to the day.

