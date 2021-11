I was sipping on my coffee waiting for the rest of my order...(yes, I drink coffee with a straw) which is another story for another day, when the guy standing next to me online made a comment to me under his breath about all the tattoos the barista had. She was pretty decorated, but who was this guy to comment on her creative expression. I just said, "you know, they're probably really meaningful to her". Then he looked me over and said, "oh you got em' too".

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO