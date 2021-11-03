Today is the last day to purchase Vandals Golf State Championship Shirts

The SCHSL AAAAA Volleyball Lower State Championship will be decided at 6 PM tonight at Wando High School as the host Warriors will face the visiting River Bluff Gators. The Gators have been warriors of their own – of the road variety. Hitting the road for the first three rounds of this postseason, River Bluff has played spectacularly, sweeping their opponents in all three matches. The road to the state championship for the Gators continues on through Wando tonight and they hope to continue their dominating play. That will be no easy task against the Warriors (33-7-1), who beat River Bluff in both of their meetings during the regular season.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 10 DAYS AGO