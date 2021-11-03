Today is the last day to purchase Vandals Golf State Championship Shirts

FLORENCE, S.C. – A group of All Saints Episcopal Day School students won a state championship Thursday. The school’s quiz bowl team won the South Carolina Independent School Association Lower School champions Thursday in Columbia. Five students from the school participated in the bowl: iya Bhardajwa, Rys Patchett, Tate Sonfield, Chinora Eruchalu, Sam Sisay, and Locke Sonfield.
ATLANTA — As Braves fans continue to wait to see if they will be crowned champions, the moment they do they will be able to get their championship gear. Sunday night, the Academy Sports store in Kennesaw had several boxes ready in case they clinched the series – 5,000 shirts in all. The store closed at 9 p.m. but was ready to reopen if the Braves won the series.
The SCHSL AAAAA Volleyball Lower State Championship will be decided at 6 PM tonight at Wando High School as the host Warriors will face the visiting River Bluff Gators. The Gators have been warriors of their own – of the road variety. Hitting the road for the first three rounds of this postseason, River Bluff has played spectacularly, sweeping their opponents in all three matches. The road to the state championship for the Gators continues on through Wando tonight and they hope to continue their dominating play. That will be no easy task against the Warriors (33-7-1), who beat River Bluff in both of their meetings during the regular season.
MALVERN, Pa. — The New Jersey City University women's golf team competed in the one-round Atlantic East Conference Championship on Thursday, Oct. 28. The 18-hole tournament was hosted by Cabrini College on the par-71, 5,650-yard course at White Manor Country Club. Overall, the Gothic Knights placed third as a team...
NORTHEAST — North East High School sophomore Noah Wallace brought home the first golf state championship in the history of Cecil County on Wednesday, with a 3-over-par performance at the University of Maryland. The course had more hills than what Wallace was used to in Cecil County, making it a...
Marjory Stoneman Douglas girls golf team is on their way to the State Championship following a third-place finish in Regionals. The Eagles competed against 11 schools and totaled a score of 326. St. Thomas Aquinas High School came in first place while Doral Academy Preparatory School finished in second. “I...
A few greens were damaged by what is believed to be a four-wheeler at an Idaho golf course and the course operators have an idea on how they might catch the bad guys. River Bend Golf Course in Wilder, Idaho, is offering a 2022 season pass to anyone who helps authorities catch the perpetrators.
TRINITY, Texas – Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett and women’s golfer Adela Cernousek are set to compete at the Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship at Whispering Pines Golf Club on Nov. 4-6. The 2021 Spirit features 80 competitors from 20 countries, representing four continents. It is a 54-hole, four-ball stroke play competition, with five concurrent competition categories. Gold, silver and bronze commemorative medals are awarded to the top finishers in each competition. Bennett is competing for the United States, and Cernousek is representing France.
BOZEMAN, Mont. -- The Idaho women's volleyball team fell to Montana State, 13-25, 20-25, 20-25, on Thursday night in Shroyer Gym. Nicole Ball and Delaney Nicoll tied with a total of nine kills each, while Peyton Ely added 17 assists, and Allison Munday tallied ten digs. The Bobcats raced out...
West Orange, N.J. – The 2021 Metropolitan Intercollegiate Championship took place on Monday as a one-day, 27-hole, par-105 event. The Rams, led by junior Nicholas Manning, finished in a tie for second with Robert Morris out of 10 schools. Columbia took home team honors with a combined score of 439 with the Lions' Pat Healy defeating Robert Morris' Josh Nagy and teammate Wyatt McGovern in a playoff.
TRINITY, Texas – East Carolina senior golfer Julie Boysen Hillestad has been selected to compete in the 2021 Spirit International Golf Championship. She will compete for Team Norway at the event, which will be held Nov. 4-6 at the Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas. Hillestad is the third player in program history to […]
When the idea for the Inaugural PXG Women’s Match Play Championship was initially created roughly two years ago, the goal was much more than golf. That goal was accomplished Oct. 29 when tournament partner and Jacksonville-based Generation W hosted its Links to Leadership Summit presented by Circle K at the World Golf Village Renaissance Resort Hotel.
Vandalia Vandals (7-2) hosting the Chester Yellowjackets (7-2)—2 pm today at Mark Greer Field. Weather—58 degrees and cloudy skies for today. Wind gust out of the northwest at 25 miles per hour. What did they do last week? The Vandals will be looking to rebound after falling at home to...
HANCEVILLE, ALA. – Wallace State’s 13th-ranked volleyball team rolled through the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) Tournament over the weekend as it did during the conference regular season. The Lions swept three opponents in as many days at Traditions Bank Arena inside Tom Drake Coliseum, capping the tournament championship with...
