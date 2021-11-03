Carol Quillen Working The Sandwich Bar: Commune-Style Living?

Samantha Ewing ’23 (She/Her), Perspectives Columnist. One thing I noticed about Davidson even as a prospective student is the passion that fuels the student body. Not everyone is necessarily passionate about the same causes, but the overarching culture on campus seems to be caring and eager to make an impact. However, I think that sometimes this notion of passion can be taken too far when we assume that, merely because we feel strongly about something, we’re always correct. The negative impact I’ve witnessed as a result is the perpetuation of cancel culture among us as a community.

