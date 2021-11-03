T20 World Cup: Australia complete crushing win over Bangladesh
Callum's report is ready if you want to catch up with how Australia just demolished Bangladesh. We'll be back in an hour to see Sri Lanka play West Indies. The quickest T20 game I can remember was in Bangladesh funnily enough. You can bowl sides out for 50 or 60 there...
The victory was built on another superb bowling effort as early wickets from Chris Woakes (2-23), Chris Jordan (3-17) and Adil Rashid (1-19) set the tone, with Australia slipping to 21-4 before eventually being bowled out for 125 from the last ball of the innings. Jason Roy and Buttler then...
New Zealand inflicted a crushing eight-wicket defeat on India at the cricket T20 World Cup on Sunday which put the tournament favorite on the brink of elimination. India’s much-trumpeted batters flopped for the second time — after a 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan — reaching only 110-7 after New Zealand chose to bowl.
T20 World Cup: Australia and Bangladesh will clash against each other in the Group A game of the T20 World Cup. Australia will hope to bounce back after a crushing defeat they suffered at the hands of England last week. They have managed to win two games so far, and have faced just one defeat against England.
Bangladesh came into the contest on the back of three consecutive defeats against Sri Lanka, England and West Indies, and their woes were compounded by the absence of their talisman Shakib Al Hasan. South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma had little hesitation in inserting Bangladesh after winning the toss, and his...
As he strolled off the field in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, having dragged Pat Cummins onto his stumps for 15, the Universe Boss smiled, saluted the crowd and shared an embrace with the definitely-retiring Dwayne Bravo. It seemed like the end for Gayle and if it is, what a player...
So that's that for this live text and the Super 12s stage of the Men's T20 World Cup. Callum Matthews' report of India's nine-wicket win over Namibia is here. And highlights are available via the cricket section of the BBC Sport website and app here. We'll be back for England's...
Pakistan sealed a T20 World Cup semi-final contest against Australia as Babar Azam’s side made sure of top spot in their Super 12s group with an emphatic 72-run victory over Scotland at Sharjah.Shoaib Malik set a new Pakistan record for the fastest T20 half-century off just 18 balls, equalling the tournament record set by India’s KL Rahul against the same opponents on Friday, smashing six sixes and three in the last over.An unbeaten 54 from Malik plus Babar’s 66 from 47 balls, his fourth 50-plus score in five innings, helped Pakistan add 114 runs in the last eight overs to...
Follow live reaction after England lost to New Zealand in the first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final in Abu Dhabi.Eoin Morgan’s side topped Group 1 in the Super 12s, with Kane Williamson’s Black Caps finishing second in Group 2 with identical records of four wins and a defeat apiece.Moeen Ali’s unbeaten half-century and 41 from Dawid Malan put what looked to be a competitive total of 166 on the board. But superb innings from Daryl Mitchell (72*) and Jimmy Neesham (27) saw New Zealand chase it down with an over to spare, winning by five wickets. They will now take on either Pakistan or Australia, who will battle it out in the second semi-final on Thursday, in Sunday’s final in Dubai. The result is a measure of revenge for Williamson’s side after the agonising Super Over defeat to England two years ago in the 50-over World Cup final.Follow live reaction from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi:
Outgoing India head coach Ravi Shastri on Monday said split captaincy will work for a side he called "one of the greatest" teams in cricket history.
Already-eliminated India thrashed Namibia in their final Twenty20 World Cup match in Dubai in Virat Kohli's last game as captain in the shortest format.
The game also ended Shastri's five-year tenure as coach of the national side who reached great heights under his guidance but failed to win a world crown.
But Shastri believes a World Cup title is not far from the team who will have a new T20 captain and Rahul Dravid as their coach.
Australia are looking to their top-order batting led by the explosive David Warner as well as Adam Zampa's bag of leg-spin tricks to get past a red-hot Pakistan in Thursday's second semi-final of the Twenty20 World Cup. Australia have won five 50-over World Cup crowns, including three in a row, but still await a T20 world title in six attempts.
Pakistan 176-4 (20 overs): Rizwan 67 (52), Fakhar 55* (31), Starc 2-38 Australia 177-5 (19 overs): Warner 49 (30), Wade 41* (17), Stoinis 40* (31), Shadab 4-26 Australia came back from the brink to beat Pakistan by five wickets in another gripping Men's T20 World Cup semi-final. Needing 20 off...
