vSphere HA with only 2 hosts

Hello, i want to create little vSAN based system. 3 nodes all in single site cluster configuration. They share storage equally to vSAN. There is only really 2 virtual machines, first containing vCenter Server installation, second containing database and little program. So what i really want is to have that virtual machine with database and program in vSAN storage, and that if it looses the connection with one of the 3 servers(lets say the one where this virtual machine was created) that it would restart this virtual machine. Is it possible to do this without having HA (High Availability) and DRS (Distributed Resource Scheduler) enabled? I hope it makes sense what i am trying to say here. And thank you for any help.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO