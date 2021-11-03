FPL GW11 Watchlist 2021/22: 5 Fantasy players to watch out for

The 4th matchday of this season’s UEFA Champions League is about to kick off within a few days. All teams would be facing a familiar opposition, having played them only a couple of weeks back. Now with the 4th matchday approaching, some teams might want to make their group position strong, so as to guarantee their qualification sooner. For the fantasy managers, however, it would be a time to boost up their ranks now as usual. To add an extra edge to the points tally, managers should look into some differential options, owned by very few other managers. In this edition of the UCL fantasy 2021/22 matchday 4 differentials guide, we would be discussing 5 differential options, managers may choose to boost up their ranks ahead of others.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO