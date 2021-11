Cookie Run: Kingdom is an epic town-building & adventure RPG game from Devsisters Corporation, famous for their Cookie Run series. Players have to build their Cookie Kingdom and team to reclaim the land lost against the evil that lingers in the shadows. Besides, the game features teaming up with friends in Guild Battles where players will fight alongside other Guild Members and defeat new rivals. With a fairly large player base already, players were interested to get to know whether some gifts or gems within the game are gettable via codes or coupons. Well, the good news is that this is possible by following easy steps. Here’s a quick guide to get free Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes and also to redeem them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO