CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TradeStation Group to go Public Through Merger with Quantum FinTech Acquisition (QFTA)

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TradeStation Group, Inc. and Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: QFTA), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that they have executed a definitive business combination agreement through which TradeStation will...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

1 Explosive Fintech Stock Set to Crush the Market

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) leans on artificial intelligence to help merchants identify and combat e-commerce fraud. Since going public earlier this year, the stock has fallen 50% from its high, but investors shouldn't count this company out just yet. In this Backstage Pass video, which was recorded on Oct. 27, 2021, Motley...
STOCKS
infosecurity-magazine.com

Security and Compliance Risks Associated With the Merger and Acquisition Process

Mergers and acquisitions are often brimming with ambition, opportunity and innovative thinking, but they’re also breeding grounds for risk. The focus of merger and acquisition (M&A) risk identification and evaluation is usually centered around financial, operational and contractual risk. However, there is an increasing need to review the often-overlooked information security and compliance risk associated with M&A.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Meten EdtechX Education Group (METX) Prices Direct $20M Offering at $0.60/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX), one of the leading omnichannel English language training ("ELT") service providers in China, today announced it has entered into definitive agreements with investors for the purchase and sale pursuant to a registered direct offering of ordinary shares. The purchase price of the ordinary shares was $0.60 per share and was priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The gross proceeds of the offering will be approximately $20 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and for other general corporate purposes. The closing of the registered direct offering is expected to take place on or about November 12, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
EDUCATION
StreetInsider.com

Meredith (MDP) Announces Anticipated Distribution Date Of The Previously-Announced Spin-Off In Connection With The Gray Merger

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) (the "Company" or "Meredith") announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the distribution (the "Distribution") of (i) one share of Meredith Holdings Corporation ("New Meredith") common stock for each share of common stock of the Company and (ii) one share of New Meredith class B common stock for each share of class B stock of the Company held of record as of November 19, 2021 (the "Record Date").
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tradestation#Boards Of Directors#Board Of Directors#Qfta#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Tradestation Group Inc#Trde
StreetInsider.com

Rue Gilt Groupe (RGG) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rue Gilt Groupe (NASDAQ: RGG) files IPO registration statement. The company describes itself as: "We are the leading premium and luxury off-price eCommerce company in the U.S., delivering a daily curated, high-end shopping experience for our members. We operate primarily through RueLaLa and Gilt (“Rue+Gilt”), two eCommerce destinations that were purpose-built for online and off-price. With over 5,000 premium and luxury brands at prices that often are up to 70% off full-price retail, we have become a trusted online fashion authority that provides a differentiated value proposition for a highly coveted shopping demographic. Since inception, we have transacted over $5.0 billion in gross merchandise value (“GMV”) on our platform.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Exclusive-Data center operator CoreSite fields acquisition interest-sources

(Reuters) - CoreSite Realty Corp, a U.S. data center operator with a market value of more than $8 billion, is working with an investment bank to explore its options after attracting acquisition interest, people familiar with the matter said. CoreSite has been approached by companies that include American Tower Corp...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

AI Lending Platform Upstart CEO on Q3 Earnings, Customer Growth

David Girouard, CEO of Upstart, an artificial intelligence lending platform, joined Cheddar to discuss Q3 earnings, noting growth in revenue and profits as more banks, credit unions, and car dealerships use Upstart tech. He also reflected on how his fintech company is working to help people with low credit or no credit secure access to credit and loans.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Leo Holdings III Corp (LIII) and Local Bounti Announce Upsizing of PIPE Investment by $25 Million

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Breakthrough U.S. indoor agriculture company Local Bounti Corporation ("Local Bounti") and Leo Holdings III Corp (NYSE: LIII) ("Leo"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced they have entered into subscription agreements for an additional $25 million of common stock in a private placement ("PIPE") from new and existing PIPE investors on the same terms as the initial PIPE financing in the previously announced business combination transaction between Local Bounti and Leo on June 18, 2021 (the "Business Combination"). This increases the aggregate amount of expected PIPE proceeds to $150 million. Commitments for the upsized PIPE come from new and existing PIPE investors, including Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, BNP Paribas Asset Management Ecosystem Restoration Fund, strategic partner Sarath Ratanavadi, CEO of Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited, Scott McNealy, co-founder and former CEO of Sun Microsystems, and affiliates of Leo's sponsor.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
StreetInsider.com

JMP Group (JMP) Shareholders Approve Merger with Citizens Financial Group

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP), an investment banking and alternative asset management firm, announced today that the company’s shareholders have approved at the special meeting of its shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) held today all proposals related to JMP Group’s previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of September 8, 2021 (as it may be amended from time to time, the “merger agreement”), among Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (“Citizens”), Jolt Acquisition LLC (“Merger Sub”), a Delaware limited liability company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Citizens, and JMP Group (the “merger”), as well as the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement, including the merger of Merger Sub with and into JMP Group.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Open-Source Foundation (FINOS) Announces New Members Including BMO Financial Group

the Fintech Open Source Foundation, has announced at its Open Source Strategy Forum in New York, six new corporate members, “bringing its membership to 55 members.”. As mentioned in the announcement, BMO Financial Group (BMO) joins as a Platinum member, with Kim Prado, CIO, US – BMO Capital Markets, joining the FINOS governing board. Meanwhile, WhiteSource joins as a Gold member, Synechron as a Silver member, and EDM Council (EDMC), International Securities Lending Association (ISLA) and the Mojaloop Foundation as Associate members.
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Presto Completes $1B SPAC Merger to Go Public

Restaurant-technology startup Presto will have a valuation of about $1 billion when it goes public through special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp., the companies told The Wall Street Journal Wednesday (Nov. 10). The $170 million Ventoux CCM SPAC, which is led by former hospitality execs and backed...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Gett Nears $1.1B SPAC Merger To Go Public

Corporate-transportation platform Gett is nearing a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger worth $1.1 billion with Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: RCLF), the Wall Street Journal reports. Gett now aims to streamline the company’s ride-hailing, taxi, and limousine booking options worldwide into one platform to save customers time and money. It...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Panera Bread is going public again through an IPO

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Panera Brands, the owner of Panera Bread and Einstein Bros. Bagels, will go public again in a listing backed by Shake Shack Inc. founder Danny Meyer’s USHG Acquisition Corp. USHG Acquisition will become an investor...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

AGBA Acquisition (AGBAU) Announces Merger with TAG Companies

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA, AGBAU, AGBAW, AGBAR), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it has entered into a business combination agreement with TAG Holdings Limited, a British Virgin Islands diversified financial holding company, and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, TAG International Limited, a British Virgin Islands business company engaged in business-to-business services, TAG Asset Partners Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of B2B, OnePlatform International Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of B2BSub, OnePlatform Holdings Limited, a Hong Kong-headquartered company that engages in business-to-business services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, and TAG Asia Capital Holdings Limited, a British Virgin Islands business company which engages in the financial technology sector through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. As part of the transaction, OPH will first become a subsidiary of B2B through a merger with HKSub, following which AGBA will form two wholly-owned subsidiaries which will merge with B2B and Fintech, respectively, with B2B and Fintech as the surviving entities.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Biotech Acquisition (BIOT) and Blade Therapeutics Announce Definitive Merger Agreement

Proposed merger to create publicly traded biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cutting-edge treatments for debilitating fibrotic and neurodegenerative diseasesCombined ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bizjournals

FiscalNote to go public via blank-check merger

FiscalNote, the D.C. software and regulatory dashboard company that owns CQ-Roll Call, will go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger, the firm announced Monday. The company will combine with Duddell Street Acquisition Corp., a blank-check company backed by Hong Kong hedge fund Maso Capital, in a deal...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy