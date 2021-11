Thanks to the never-ending hoards of high-end sneaker enthusiasts, Fairfax is one of the most crowded stretches of LA. Sitting amongst it all is Slammers, a tiny cafe inside Brain Dead Studios with a secret back patio that feels worlds away from the chaos. The lush, leafy space has tons of shade and various tables scattered about, making it a great option for posting-up during the day and getting some work done. The smallish menu is filled with delicious rice bowls (the grilled steak with spicy miso is a standout), a pork banh mi on a perfectly-crunchy baguette, and Vietnamese iced coffee when you’re in need of a midday jolt.

RESTAURANTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO