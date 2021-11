Governor Kathy Hochul didn’t so much scale down Andrew Cuomo’s plan for redeveloping Penn Station and its neighborhood as turn it on its head. More precisely, she reversed the order in which things would be done, and thus put the happy news of a new Penn Station ahead of the challenging politics of building ten new office towers and ripping down an entire block to make way for more tracks into the station.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO