CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Podcasts About Podcasting

By Conor Reid
headstuff.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re new to podcasting, or want to up your game, there are a wealth of resources out there to help you. But while you could read a blog or online article or find a YouTube video, why would you want to do that when you could listen to a podcast...

headstuff.org

Comments / 0

Related
Sonic State

ReasonStudios Sound Minds Podcast

New series for music makers by music makers 29/10/21. ReasonStudios have announced a new podcast entitled 'Sound Minds' - aimed at music makers from music makers. The series is presented by Grace McCallum, who's a singer and journalist - and is produced by Nicole Goodman. The series opens with an episode speaking to Tiger Darrow. Two episodes are out now with more to come soon:
MUSIC
Atlas Obscura

Podcast: The Capitoline Wolf

Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, Blind Guy Travels host Matthew Shifrin discusses a formative encounter with a wolf tied to the origins of Rome. Our podcast is an audio guide to the world’s wondrous,...
ANIMALS
Atlas Obscura

Podcast: Yemrehanna Kristos Church

Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, photographer and author Paul Koudonaris brings us into this Ethiopian church and explores ossuaries, jeweled skeletons, and death practices throughout the world. Our podcast is an audio guide to...
RELIGION
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff Raff Podcast with Rich O’Toole

BEANS IN CHILI… join the movement. Rich O’Toole joins the podcast to discuss the hotly debated beans in chili, alcohol and its effect on mental health, coming up in the Texas country scene, authenticity in country music, the term “Americana,” the comparisons between pro baseball and making music, living in New York City, gambling, and more.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Documentary#Podcaster#Podcasting#Thepodcasthost Com#Intervie
Mac Observer

Apple Debuts True Crime Podcast ‘Hooked’ About Tony Hathaway

Apple has launched an original podcast called Hooked. It’s a true crime series that follows Tony Hathaway, who robbed 30 banks in a single year and was arrested in 2014. “But that’s not the most surprising part of this story. Before Hathaway was a masterful bank robber—a shape-shifting professional who confounded multiple police departments and the FBI—he was a top design engineer at Boeing, one of America’s most important companies. Hathaway traveled the world in business class, working on the 747, while hiding a gigantic secret: an OxyContin addiction that ultimately unraveled his life. Based on three years of conversations between Hathaway and journalist Josh Dean, Hooked is a different kind of crime story that takes listeners on an exceptional and very personal tour of America’s opioid epidemic.”
TV & VIDEOS
my40.tv

AnchorMOMS: The Podcast, Episode 102

WLOS — LISTEN HERE:. Tell us you’re old without telling us you’re old. Katie complains of back pain while Karen struggles to put her teeth in. The AnchorMOMS talk about the perils of aging (at 30 something). Perhaps the ladies are getting old before their time because they’re suffering from...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
coastreportonline.com

Soapboxers: A behind-the-scenes podcast about OCC’s Forensics squad

Orange Coast College’s national award-winning Speech and Debate Team, also known as Forensics, stars in the podcast “Soapboxers” that gives listeners a well-rounded insight into the dynamics of debating during the fall 2021 semester. Talon Stradley, a former OCC student who majored in theater, psychology, creative media and entertainment, is...
ORANGE, CA
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy? Ken Jennings replaces star

Mayim Bialik has bid her goodbye to Jeopardy and Ken Jennings has taken her place as the show continues. On November 8, 2020, Jeopardy fans were left shocked after the news of Alex Trebek’s broke. Not long after that, Jeopardy had announced that the show will go on with a new host. While it was hard to fill Alex’s shoes, the showrunners thought that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards would be suitable for the role.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Marketing
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘Return To Amish’: Mary Schmucker In ICU?

Return to Amish fans grew to love Mary Schmucker as if she was their own mentor and grandma. She was always helping the cast achieve their goals and attempted to guide a younger Jeremiah when she could. Now, she may need those kids she helped more than ever. Falling In...
TV & VIDEOS
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star In Talks With Playboy

Fans have seen many of their favorite stars get released from WWE in recent months, and Chelsea Green happened to be one of the names who got cut back in April. Since then Chelsea Green has been busy building up her brand and her podcast, and she stated in the past that she hoped to work with Playboy. Now it seems that her wish is coming true as Chelsea Green noted on a recent episode of Green With Envy that she’s currently in talks with Playboy.
WWE
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

T-Pain Takes Walk Of Shame After His Rolls-Royce Ghost Has Its Soul Taken

T-Pain is using a major hit to his luxury car collection as both a public service announcement and a teachable moment in financial management for his Instagram followers. In a video he posted on IG Wednesday (November 10), T-Pain appears to be involved in a conversation with the tow truck driver tasked with repossessing his custom convertible Rolls Royce Ghost.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown Flirts with Fan, Is Awkward AF on Cameo

The man is not wasting any time. Just over a week ago, the Sister Wives patriarch was dumped by Christine Brown, as the mother of six broke the news of her and her spriritual husband's split on Instagram. Is Kody all down in the dumps about it, though?. Is he...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Did One ‘Yellowstone’ Character’s Brand Disappear in Season 4 Opener?

Remember the Wade Morrow situation in Season 3, Yellowstone fans? Roarke Morris’ hired hand met his fate at the end of a rope after trampling Colby and Teeter to a pulp. But his execution also sealed the fate of most of the bunkhouse, earning the hands their brands. Some eagle-eyed fans thought they spotted a continuity error during the Season 4 premiere. Did Teeter’s brand disappear?
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

Kyle Chrisley Breaks Silence For Special Day

Chrisley Knows Best fans know that Todd’s formerly estranged son, Kyle Chrisley, rarely posts on social media. In fact, after the whirlwind of controversy in his past, Kyle tends to stay out of the spotlight altogether. Yesterday, show fans did a doubletake when a rare post from Kyle popped up in their feed. What made the eldest Chrisley son break his silence?
TV & VIDEOS
FireEngineering.com

Podcast: Firefighter Behavioral Health

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter. Subscribe to get all our episodes directly with Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts or listen on Spotify.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy