T20 World Cup: Australia v Bangladesh - clips, radio & text

New Zealand ended England’s hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup final, exacting a measure of revenge for their defeat in the showpiece of the 50-over tournament two years ago. Here, we look at the decisive passages of a dramatic clash in Abu Dhabi.Neesham nullifies jaded JordanNew Zealand are in the final of the #T20WorldCup 2021 🎉#ENGvNZ | https://t.co/zBjgVLo3T5 pic.twitter.com/FPGC6bK2U7— ICC (@ICC) November 10, 2021At the start of the 17th over, New Zealand were drifting out of contention with 57 needed off 24 balls. What followed was a huge swing in momentum as Chris Jordan, England’s nominated ‘death’ specialist shipped...
