T20 World Cup: Australia v Bangladesh - clips, radio & text

England prop Joe Marler has tested positive for Covid and will miss Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against Australia Marler began isolating for 10 days on Monday evening after a lateral flow and PCR tests confirmed he has the virus.The Harlequins forward played 14 minutes as a second-half replacement in the 69-3 victory over Tonga at the weekend that launched the autumn and was destined for a similar role in the second of three fixtures at Twickenham this month.Joe Marler has tested positive for COVID & will be unavailable for selection against Australia. After returning a positive lateral flow test on Monday, he went into isolation. A subsequent PCR test taken confirmed the result. He will now isolate for 10 days, as per guidelines. pic.twitter.com/38V0jRr0Gn— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 9, 2021

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO