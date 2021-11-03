CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, IL

February: longest patent process for Batavia inventors

By Kane County Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe longest time between a patent being filed and granted in February in Batavia was 911 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark...

Kane County Reporter

How many patents granted in Elburn in 2020?

There were three patents granted in Elburn in 2020, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is no different from the year before. Patents included a coil capture apparatus and pilot operated water valve incorporating same. The earliest patent filed which was granted in January belonged to...
ELBURN, IL
Kane County Reporter

Gilberts: five patents granted in 2020

There were five patents granted in Gilberts in 2020, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is three more than the year before. Patents included a digital power supply. The earliest patent filed which was granted in January belonged to Julio C. Zuleta who filed on July...
GILBERTS, IL
Kane County Reporter

2020: 19 patents granted in Batavia

There were 19 patents granted in Batavia in 2020, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is one less than the year before. Patents included a failure analysis validation and visualization. The earliest patent filed which was granted in July belonged to Paul I. Lichter who filed...
BATAVIA, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Government
Kane County Reporter

What patent granted in Carpentersville in February took the longest?

The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in February in Carpentersville was 673 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by John Adam Chenault for a license plate frame clip apparatus for displaying indicia thereon and methods of using the same. It was filed on Apr. 8, 2019 before being approved on Feb. 9.
CARPENTERSVILLE, IL
Kane County Reporter

1 professional license is set to lapse in Geneva during November

This is one professional license set to lapse in Geneva during November, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). More than 99 percent of businesses in Illinois are considered small and more than 45 percent of the workforce in Illinois work for a small business, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
GENEVA, IL
Kane County Reporter

12 environmental health practitioner in training licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60140 during December

12 environmental health practitioner in training licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60140 during December, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses are set to lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence...
HEALTH
Person
Faraday
Person
Fermi
Kane County Reporter

Two associate licensed marriage and family therapist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60120 during Q4

At least two associate licensed marriage and family therapist licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60120 during the fourth quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Kane County Reporter

ZIP Code 60123: Top 100 largest paid-in-full PPP loans provided to small businesses in 2020

Here are the top 100 largest paid-in-full PPP loans provided to small businesses in 2020 in ZIP Code 60123, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors and self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
KANE COUNTY, IL
#Patents#Patent Application#Patent Office
Kane County Reporter

One occupational therapy continuing education sponsor license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 60120 during Q4

At least one occupational therapy continuing education sponsor license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 60120 during the fourth quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions...
EDUCATION
Kane County Reporter

Aurora, IL
3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
830K+
Views
Covering policy and local government in Kane County, IL.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

