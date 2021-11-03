February: longest patent process for Batavia inventors
The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in February in Batavia was 911 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark...kanecountyreporter.com
The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in February in Batavia was 911 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark...kanecountyreporter.com
Covering policy and local government in Kane County, IL.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0