All hopes for decreased drug pricing seemed lost last week, after President Biden dropped all efforts to do so in his $1.85 trillion social spending bill. But on Tuesday, House Democrats successfully reinserted a plan to lower drug costs—albeit a pared-back version of the original. The president said that the new plan would "reduce the costs of prescription drugs, while ensuring we continue to reward innovation and breakthrough new treatments."

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO