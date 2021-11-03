CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine 74 percent effective, real-world study finds

By Alicia Lasek
McKnight's
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA real-world study of more than 8,800 vaccinated patients has found that a single dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is 74% effective. The results come from an analysis of Mayo Clinic patients’...

www.mcknights.com

Washington Post

People ‘unvaccinated by choice’ in Singapore no longer can receive free covid-19 treatment

Eighty-five percent of people in Singapore eligible for coronavirus vaccines are fully vaccinated, and 18 percent have received booster shots. But the Singaporean government said Monday that it will no longer cover the medical costs of people “unvaccinated by choice,” who make up the bulk of remaining new coronavirus cases and covid-19 hospitalizations in the city-state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical Daily

Pfizer’s COVID-19 Booster Shot Effective For At Least 9-10 Months: Study

There is still this sense of uncertainty when it comes to the overall COVID-19 situation as several countries are reporting more cases while some are noting drops in transmissions. Amid the pandemonium, many are turning booster shots as a way to generate optimum protection against SARS-CoV-2. And so far, there is mounting evidence that the additional doses could make a big difference amid the ongoing pandemic.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Axios

U.S. to buy $1 billion worth of Merck's antiviral COVID pill

The Biden administration will buy 1.4 million additional courses of a pill developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to prevent or treat COVID-19, a purchase worth around $1 billion, the companies announced Tuesday. Why it matters: The U.S. has now committed to acquiring about 3.1 million courses of molnupiravir for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Science News

How to choose a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

It’s been a little over six months since I got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, and a phone call from my state health department over the weekend reminded me that I am eligible for a booster. But do I really need to get a third COVID-19 shot? If so, which of the three authorized or approved vaccines available in the United States should I get? To make my decision, I looked at the evidence and talked to some experts. What I found out could be useful to anyone deciding on a booster.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thedp.com

Study finds Penn Med's triage tool effective at determining severity of COVID-19 symptoms

Penn Medicine’s COVID-19 Triage Tool was effective in assessing patient symptom severity, according to a recent study. The Triage Tool was delivered through a chat box on the Penn Med website and patient portal. It asked patients yes or no questions on a variety of symptoms and health information and assigned them a symptom severity category based on their answers, according to the study.
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

One shot of REGEN-COV prevents COVID infection for 8 months, clinical trial finds

A single dose of the monoclonal antibody drug widely used in long-term care settings provides up to eight months’ protection against COVID-19, a late-stage clinical trial has shown. One 1,200 mg. dose of Regeneron’s REGEN-COV delivered by subcutaneous injection reduced the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 82% during a 2-to-8-month...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Dothan Eagle

Answer Man: Why would a healthy person not take a COVID-19 vaccine?

Q: Why would a healthy person not take a COVID-19 vaccine?. A: In most cases, healthy people have no barriers to getting a COVID-19 vaccine. But there are instances involving allergic reactions where a doctor or other health care professional should be consulted. An article about COVID-19 vaccine hesitance on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

COVID-19 vaccine mandate for surveyors? CMS clarifies

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services plans on issuing COVID-19 vaccination guidance covering surveyors charged with inspecting nursing homes, an agency spokesperson confirmed. “CMS recognizes the importance of ensuring that surveyors who are charged with ensuring compliance with all Medicare and Medicaid health and safety regulations, including vaccination requirements,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
uticaphoenix.net

Pfizer says effectiveness of COVID antiviral pill is ‘beyond our

A pill to treat COVID-19 from Pfizer significantly cut the risk of hospitalization and death in a clinical trial, the company has announced. Pfizer said Friday its pill to treat COVID-19, Paxlovid, in a clinical trial was shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 percent when it was given within three days of the onset of symptoms, The New York Times reports. The trial consisted of participants “who are at high risk of progressing to severe illness,” Pfizer said, and there were no deaths among the group treated with Paxlovid compared to 10 deaths in the placebo group, per ABC News.
INDUSTRY

