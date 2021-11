BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Finding hope through early detection, education and research. That’s the goal of a multi-day conference about Alzheimer’s and Dementia and how these diseases impact the African American community. “Our memories are what connects us to our family and friends,” said Ernestine Jolivet. And unfortunately, memory is what’s impacted when someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or Dementia. Ernestine Jolivet is all too familiar with the disease. Both of her parents had dementia and that’s what motivated her to get involved with the Alzheimer’s Association. “We want to encourage people to do what they can now, be proactive, to make sure they have...

HEALTH ・ 49 MINUTES AGO