DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A preliminary hearing for Fiston Ngoy, the suspect charged with raping a woman on the El train last month, will be continued at a later date. Eyewitness News has learned the 35-year-old’s hearing is being rescheduled for Nov. 29 due to some staff changes on the District Attorney’s side of the case. Authorities said Ngoy raped a woman aboard the train on Oct. 13 around 11 p.m. He has been in a Delaware County prison on a $180,000 bond ever since his arrest. The assault originally made national news after reports of riders watching and even videotaping...

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO