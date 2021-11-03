Registered sex offenders: one living in ZIP Code 62461 as of week ending Oct. 30

20 registered agent licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61938 during December, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses are set to lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A 45-year-old man has been charged with six counts of child molesting after calling the DCS Hotline on himself, according to court records. Timothy Randall was charged on October 15. On October 13, a tip came in to the DCS Hotline that Timothy Randall was...
COVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – 37-year-old Craig Cato is in trouble with the law. Cato was indicted by a grand jury in St. Tammany Parish. The 37-year-old man is facing “one count of aggravated rape of a victim under the age of 13.” The indictment came down on October 20. According to the 22nd JDC District […]
Originally published as a City of Chico press release – “On October 29, 2021, at approximately 6:20 PM, detectives from the Chico Police Department Violence Suppression Unit observed MATHEW SPENCER (41) in front of a residence in the 400 block of Autumn Gold Drive, Chico. SPENCER was subject to (5)...
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — A jury convicted a college student from Nigeria of raping an 11-year-old victim in Carroll County during the summer of 2019. John Oluwdamilare Joseph was convicted on November 4, 2021, after a three-day trial. He was convicted on one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and two counts of Second Degree Rape.
Another public official is in custody after an audit uncovers misuse of funds. Former Rankin County Deputy Tax Collector Tiffany Loftin is accused of embezzling from county residents as they paid cash for trash collection. State Auditor Shad White says a demand letter for more than $11,000 was presented at...
A man who offered a pair of snappy shoes for sale on Facebook marketplace made a smart decision. Just to be sure that there’d be no monkey business, he insisted that the prospective buyer meet him outside Chicago Police Department headquarters to complete the deal. The buyer agreed. And they...
A Pennsylvania childcare worker has been arrested after being accused of physically abusing three toddlers under the age of 2, including placing one in a "headlock position," prosecutors say. Victoria Aronson, a 36-year-old from Brookhaven, is now facing multiple counts of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and simple...
Brian Laundrie is declared dead after the FBI Denver compared dental records after finding human remains. They confirmed that the remains found in the Carlton Reserve were those of the fugitive, but the initial test to determine his cause of death came back inconclusive. The authorities have already sent the...
A 16-year-old Texan boy has been charged with several felony counts after he reportedly hit a group of cyclists with his pickup truck as he tried to cover them in exhaust fumes. The District Attorney of Waller County, Texas wrote on Facebook on Monday that the teen “drove his truck into six bicyclists that were training” on 25 September. “We have filed six felony charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against the juvenile in question, one charge for each cyclist that was injured,” the office added. The District Attorney said “the juvenile voluntarily surrendered himself” on Monday...
A woman labelled by social media users as “SoHo Karen” has appeared in court on hate crime charges after she wrongly accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone. Miya Ponsetto, of California, appeared in a Manhattan court on Monday for a pre-trial hearing in connection with the alleged hate crime against 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. She was arraigned in July for attacking the son of jazz player Keyon Harrold, who she wrongly accused of stealing her phone in a Manhattan hotel lobby last December. The 23-year-old filmed herself accusing the teenager of wrongdoing, in footage that soon went...
CROWN POINT — A Gary man's trial on charges he shot another man and the man's pregnant girlfriend in 2017 was scheduled to begin Monday, more than two years after it was postponed because a relative of a witness in the case was shot. Jarod D. Johnson, 24, has pleaded...
A convicted murderer is entitled to the $50,000 in cash that a judge had designated for victim restitution, the Iowa Courts of Appeals has ruled. According to court records, James Farnsworth II was arrested by Mason City police in April 2012 for the stabbing death of Ian Decker. In the hours before the stabbing, Farnsworth’s […]
The post Convicted killer to be refunded $50,000 intended for victim restitution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — It’s a mystery that’s haunted a Beaver County family for 27 years.
What happened to 14-year-old Sarah Boehm?
(Photo Credit: FBI Pittsburgh Field Office)
She was last seen on July 14, 1994, when she left her home in Rochester Township reportedly to go stay at a friend’s house. Her parents later found a note under her pillow addressed to “whoever cares”.
The note read, in part: “I’m just a burden. I cause problems. I’ve already learned you don’t have time for me.”
That note and Boehm’s disappearance are still a source of pain for her uncle, Kevin Boehm.
“Poor little girl that...
The details shared in social media messages mapping out a high school Spanish teacher’s killing were unambiguous, prosecutors say. The 16-year-old student described his motive for killing Nohema Graber, the planning and execution, and how he had tried to hide the evidence, prosecutors in Jefferson County, Iowa, wrote in a criminal complaint filed Thursday.
DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – Michigan State Police say an 8-year-old boy who was kidnapped in Pennsylvania was found safe in Detroit over the weekend. According to a series of tweets from MSP, the Second District Special Investigation Section (SIS) was contacted by the Pittsburgh Police Department to assist with the search of the child.
Q. Unfortunately, my son has serious mental health problems compounded with substance abuse struggles. In addition, his wife is incarcerated for the next few years on drug charges. We have been caring for their two small children for 18 months. Where do we stand as far as legal rights regarding our grandchildren?
Michael Thompson, a 47-year-old executive recruiter from Illinois, expects his former wife to take him to court over vaccinating their two children against Covid-19. For Sarah Stark, a 52-year-old divorced therapist from St. Charles, Illinois, approval of vaccines for children is a major relief.
Comments / 0