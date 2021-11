There is a spot in Michigan where you can stand on three states at once, and it's not too far from Kalamazoo. From Camden, you drive south three miles on MI-49. Then turn west onto Territorial Rd. and drive three miles. At the Indiana state line you turn left onto a gravel road and drive south three-quarters of a mile. You'll see a pull-off on the left; the tri-state rock is just south of it. This rock marks the point where Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan all come together, so that you're literally in three places at once.

INDIANA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO