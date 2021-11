The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in the week ending Oct. 23 in Lisle was 1,734 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Molex, LLC for an integrated routing assembly and system using same. It was filed on Jan. 19, 2017 before being approved on Oct. 19, 2021.

LISLE, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO