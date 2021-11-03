Patent office takes 1,146 days to approve Wheaton inventor’s patent in July

A £3 billion legal action against Google over claims it secretly tracked millions of iPhone users’ internet activity has been blocked by the Supreme Court Former Which? director Richard Lloyd supported by the campaign group Google You Owe Us, wanted to bring a “representative action” against the US-based tech giant on behalf of around 4.4 million people in England and Wales.He claims Google “illegally misused the data of millions of iPhone users”, through the “clandestine tracking and collation” of information about internet usage on iPhones’ Safari browser, known as the “Safari workaround”.Mr Lloyd and Google You Owe Us hoped...

LAW ・ 5 HOURS AGO