Perspective | Nobody should have to hide their Jewishness

By Alli Lindenberg
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirty-two percent of Jewish students report experiencing antisemitic hate in the past year, according to a recent survey conducted by the Anti-Defamation League. This news saddened me, but didn’t surprise me. As a Jewish woman raised in the South, this only confirmed what I have witnessed. I was 7...

Comments / 20

Brandon FJB
5d ago

So odd, you didn’t list any of the horrific crimes in NY against Jewish people, that were not done by white people. Ahhh, the narrative must be adhered to. I will just say that Democrats have allowed leadership in Congress, of shockingly open attacks against Jewish people. They ain’t white supremacists. They are people of color that have unleashed hatred upon you all. AOC, Taliban and the ghoulish Omar are your starting point - to stop the hatred.

Reply(3)
9
