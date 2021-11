BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices went up another two cents in Massachusetts over the past week. According to AAA, a gallon of gas in the state now averages $3.40. That’s just two cents lower than the national average of $3.42 per gallon. The changing of the clocks could be a good thing for gas prices. “Many people mourn the end of Daylight Saving Time, with its earlier sunsets,” AAA’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “But when darkness falls earlier, demand for gasoline often drops as well, because people tend to head straight home from work rather than go out in the evening....

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO