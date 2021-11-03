CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orland Park, IL

March: longest patent process for Orland Park inventors

By South Cook News
southcooknews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe longest time between a patent being filed and granted in March in Orland Park was 720 days, according to the United States...

southcooknews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
mchenrytimes.com

What patent granted in Huntley in March took the longest?

The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in March in Huntley was 1,794 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Life Spine, Inc. for a bone compression screws. It was filed on Apr. 3, 2016 before being approved on Mar. 2.
HUNTLEY, IL
southcooknews.com

Harvey: one patent granted in 2020

There was one patent granted in Harvey in 2020, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is two less than the year before. The patent was for a barbed tape and security sensor assembly. The earliest patent filed which was granted in January belonged to Unistrut International...
HARVEY, IL
southcooknews.com

Patent office approves four patents for Burbank innovators in 2020

There were four patents granted in Burbank in 2020, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is two more than the year before. Patents included systems and methods for identifying evidentiary information. The earliest patent filed which was granted in April belonged to Marca Research & Development...
BURBANK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Orland Park, IL
Government
City
Orland Park, IL
southcooknews.com

How many patents granted in Homewood in 2020?

There were four patents granted in Homewood in 2020, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is no different from the year before. Patents included a putting training system and method of using the system. The earliest patent filed which was granted in June belonged to James...
HOMEWOOD, IL
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patent Application#Patents
TheDailyBeast

Prestigious Law School to Ditch Name After Founder’s Deadly History Comes to Light

California’s first law school, the UC Hastings College of the Law, will change its name so it no longer references its founder, Serranus Clinton Hastings, who played a significant role in the mass killings of Indigenous people, the Los Angeles Times reports. The school launched a view after a former adjunct professor wrote an op-ed about how the Yuki tribal members’ ancestors were targeted and killed by Hastings in the 1850s and 60s. School dean and chancellor, David Faigman, said the review committee’s report “told a very disturbing and horrific story of Hastings promoting genocide to his own benefit.” It found that Hastings promoted exploration expeditions in Northern California that killed and displaced hundreds of Yuki Indians. He then took the land for himself and paid the state $100,000 to establish the law school.
COLLEGES
US News and World Report

Jury Awards $42 Million to Rapid City Woman Injured at Work

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Pennington County jury has awarded $42 million to a Rapid City woman after she was denied medical benefits from her previous employer and the employer's insurance company. United Parcel Service and Liberty Mutual were ordered to pay Fern Johnson $41 million in punitive damages...
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
Money

5 Jobs With Hiring Bonuses of $1,000 or More

There were more than 10 million open jobs in the U.S. in August, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), and employers are scrambling to fill the gaps. It's a job market where workers have an increasing amount of leverage, and where hefty signing...
JOBS
CBS San Francisco

Yeezy Apparel Reaches Nearly $1M Settlement With Bay Area, California DAs Over Alleged Shipping Delays

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Yeezy Apparel has reached a nearly $1 million settlement with district attorneys in California to settle a consumer protection lawsuit. The lawsuit filed by Alameda, Los Angeles, Napa and Sonoma counties alleged that companies engaged in “unlawful business practices” by not shipping items in a timely manner. “No one wants to wait a long time for their online order to arrive,” Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said in a statement. “When companies fail to follow the law, my office will take steps to ensure they do.” Napa County Deputy District Attorney Patrick Collins said, “online shoppers should not...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Missouri Independent

CVS sometimes forces people to use its pharmacies. Now the Supreme Court will weigh in

CVS Health and other massive corporations often use their pharmacy middleman subsidiaries to force people to get the most expensive class of drugs from the businesses’ own mail-order pharmacies. Some call the practice “patient steering.” CVS and companies such as UnitedHealth and ExpressScripts/Cigna say the arrangements save patients money. But some patients, oncologists and other […] The post CVS sometimes forces people to use its pharmacies. Now the Supreme Court will weigh in appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ECONOMY
Up and Coming Weekly

Amazon distribution center likely to come to Fayetteville

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners and Fayetteville City Council have agreed to award up to $1.25 million each to help with costs related to a distribution center planned for Fayetteville. Robert Van Geons, President and CEO of the Fayetteville Cumberland Economic Development Corporation has confirmed that a U.S.-based company...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
CalMatters

California rolled out websites and apps to fight COVID-19 — did they work?

Lea este artículo en español. During the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, Shira Shafir was trying to make vaccine appointments for some colleagues at UCLA.  Unfortunately, the first few times she used MyTurn, part of California’s technological response to the pandemic, the site proved difficult even for her, an adjunct associate professor at UCLA focused on […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
southcooknews.com

Seven professional licenses were issued in ZIP Code 60461 during Q3

Seven professional licenses were issued in ZIP Code 60461 during the third quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). This license will lapse if not renewed before its expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy