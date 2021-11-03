Nick Wright reveals his NFL Tiers heading into Week 9 of the season I FIRST THINGS FIRST

A No. 1 contender from Nick Wright's NFL tiers a week ago has moved up to the top, but it was a "very controversial week of the tiers." That controversy is to be expected when consulting with The Committee, of which Wright is the chair, to decide the pecking order in the league.
The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Miami Heat, dropping to a 2-3 season record and leading Nick Wright to ask: What's going on with James Harden? With only 14-points and 4 turn overs, Nick suggests that Harden has been playing like one of the worst players of the league. Watch to see whether Nick believes these new NBA rules will continue to be a hinderance to Harden, or if he will somehow make a turnaround at some point in the season.
It's looking like the Cleveland Browns' decision to start Baker Mayfield didn't pan out in the way the franchise hoped after they fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8. Nick Wright had two big takeaways from the game: 1. Trade Odell Beckham Jr. 2. They should have never started Baker Mayfield.
The Green Bay Packers officially ended the Arizona Cardinals' winning streak, and both teams are now 7-1 after Thursday night. Nick Wright and Chris Broussard discuss the events of last night's game, and decide whether it was Aaron Rodgers' Packers that won that game, or Kyler Murray's Cardinals that lost it.
For one reason or another, the New Orleans Saints defense causes Tom Brady massive problems, and Nick Wright says we've seen it in every regular season game the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play against them. Now that the Saints defeated the Bucs in Week 8, Nick Wright explains why Brady's path to the No. 1 seed, the bye & home-field advantage just got more difficult.
The Browns are reportedly expected to release Odell Beckham Jr today after it became apparent the receiver was not happy in Cleveland. Nick Wright breaks down the biggest reason why the OBJ-Baker Mayfield experiment never really got off the ground.
The spin cycle among the NFL's elite continues, as a former No. 1 team is back at the top, dropping last week's team down a peg on Nick Wright's NFL tiers. Here is how the "First Things First" host stacked up all 32 teams in the NFL, along with each tier's team with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, per FOX Bet.
Nick Wright started the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Green Bay Packers in despair. Despite the win, Nick felt Patrick Mahomes was truly awful during the vast majority of the game. But there was one play that encouraged Nick to have hope for the rest of the season. Watch as Nick lays out his thoughts on the Chiefs' win over Packers.
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Odell Beckham Jr. being a free agent and which team would be a good fit. Recent reports claim OBJ is eyeing the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers.
Another week of football has descended upon us, which means it's time for a new edition of Nick Wright's NFL tiers. We're nearing 10 weeks into what has been a season of unpredictability, and this week is no different, with a slew of shake-ups in Wright's weekly shuffle. Let's get right into the "First Things First" host's groups, with each tier's best odds to win the Super Bowl listed (odds provided by FOX Bet).
Sean Taylor's NFL career was bright before his life was tragically cut short in 2007. The Washington Football Team is paying tribute to Taylor nearly 15 years after his death by retiring the late safety's jersey number ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a statement. Nearly 100 alumni will also be honored at FedExField.
With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
Being an NFL waterboy doesn’t sound like the most glamorous job in the world but it sure is one of the most essential jobs on an NFL training staff. There are movies, songs and documentaries on being an NFL waterboy, and the players aren’t the only ones making lots of money on the field.
NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers says there’s a reason he hasn’t gotten vaccinated and he wants his critics to shut up about it. The Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared on the Pat McAfee show Friday to answer questions about his decision to skip the COVID-19 vaccine. “I’m not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther…...
Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
The Buccaneers offense is elite when it’s at full strength. Unfortunately, Tampa Bay may be without veteran wideout Antonio Brown for a bit longer than previously expected. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced on Monday that Brown is still donning a walking boot, meaning it’s probably a longshot he plays against Washington this Sunday.
It’s no secret that Russell Wilson will have to miss an extended period of time due to his finger injury. However, it wasn’t until this Friday when we found out the minimum amount of games he’ll miss this season. On Friday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced that...
NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat out for the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 7, after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier that week. Some fans are accusing him of lying about his vaccine status. Keep reading to find out what happened, if he lost sponsorship deals and more.
