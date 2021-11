Alabama couldn’t have asked for any better than it got from Nate Oats last season. Continuing that success is his new challenge. Before we get to that, let’s look back at last season. Oats won SEC Coach of the Year for his team’s performance, which included winning the SEC regular season, the SEC Tournament and taking Alabama to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. He wasn’t done there. Oats led Bama to the Sweet 16 before the tournament run ended. However, the roster has changed in Tuscaloosa.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO