There have been some seriously massive pies made in Michigan and Ohio, and with Thanksgiving almost here, you gotta' wonder just how many people you could feed with a world-record-setting pie. Traverse City, Michigan is well known for its cherries and they currently hold the record for the world's largest cherry pie. Charlevoix and Traverse City have been going head to head for this record for years. Back when Charlevoix held the record in 1976, they used nearly 15,000 lbs. of ingredients, which was outdone by Traverse City, themselves, and then T.C again.

OHIO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO