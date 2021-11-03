CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roscoe, IL

What patent granted in Roscoe in May took the longest?

By Rockford Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe longest time between a patent being filed and granted in May in Roscoe was 866 days, according to the United States Patent...

peoriastandard.com

Long haul: longest wait for Peoria inventors’ patents approved in May

The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in May in Peoria was 1,652 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Caterpillar, Inc. for a system and method for connecting an operator with worksite operations. It was filed on Oct. 25, 2016 before being approved on May 4.
PEORIA, IL
Lake County Gazette

How long did North Barrington inventors wait for patents granted in May?

The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in May in North Barrington was 1,490 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Intelligent Locations, LLC for methods and systems for tracking an asset in a medical environment and determining its status. It was filed on Apr. 19, 2017 before being approved on May 18.
NORTH BARRINGTON, IL
Kane County Reporter

July: longest patent process for Elgin inventors

The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in July in Elgin was 3,427 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Priteshkumar Soni for a secure consolidated exchange feed for order entry and market data. It was filed on Feb. 17, 2012 before being approved on July 6.
ELGIN, IL
rockfordsun.com

Pecatonica: three patents granted in 2020

There were three patents granted in Pecatonica in 2020, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is two more than the year before. Patents included a window component extrusion. The earliest patent filed which was granted in January belonged to Michael R. Fannan who filed on March...
PECATONICA, IL
City
Roscoe, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Roscoe, IL
Government
rockfordsun.com

How many patents granted in Rockton in 2020?

There were eight patents granted in Rockton in 2020, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is two more than the year before. Patents included a bi-stable changeover valve. The earliest patent filed which was granted in June belonged to Chris Newburn who filed on July 13,...
ROCKTON, IL
