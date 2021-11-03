CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Delayed to the Second Half of 2022

By Seasoned Gaming
seasonedgaming.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel’s Midnight Suns, previously scheduled for release on March has been...

seasonedgaming.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

Marvel's New Game Is Already Delayed

A year removed from the release of "Marvel's Avengers" — a game that ultimately bombed in sales and saw its player base fall off the face of the earth — Marvel fans are being disappointed yet again. After being given an initial release date of March 2022, "Marvel's Midnight Suns" is being officially delayed until sometime in the second half of next year. "Marvel's Midnight Suns" is a turn-based RPG featuring 13 Marvel heroes from the darker side of the comics universe. The title is being developed by Firaxis Games, the developer behind "Civilization" and "XCOM".
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Can Marvel's Avengers Survive a Second Year?

Ever since it released on Sept. 4 last year, it seems very little has gone right for Marvel’s Avengers. It’d be extreme to label it a failure considering it still reviewed decently (with its average Metacritic scores ranging from 66 to 73 across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms), and its launch sales were strong. According to GamesIndustry.biz, it was the best-selling game of September and the second highest launch month dollar sales for a superhero game ever, losing only to Insomniac’s Marvel's Spider-Man game. Yet it still failed to turn a profit for Square Enix, and since it’s a live-service title that had already committed itself to years of post-launch support, Square and Crystal Dynamics have spent the last 12 months doing what they can to ensure people keep playing it.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

How Eternals Sets Up Marvel's Horror Slate and the Midnight Sons

After waiting the past two months, Marvel Studios released the latest film on its slate, and it's a flick that may have been one of the studio's most important entries yet. Chloe Zhao's Eternals carried a hefty runtime and with it, enough teases to set up what many would consider a whole handful of new properties. That includes a teaser in one post-credits scene that could go a long way in finally introducing horror into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
seasonedgaming.com

From Software to Share Elden Ring Gameplay Tomorrow

One of the most anticipated games in all of the industry is Elden Ring and tomorrow, From Software will demo approximately 15 minutes of footage of the upcoming RPG. The announcement was made this morning via Twitter with no further details provided. The presentation will take place at 7am PST,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Firaxis Games#Marvel
seasonedgaming.com

Review : Forza Horizon 5 : Racing Utopia

You can find Seasoned Gaming’s review policy here. Racing games hold a unique position in gaming. They are often held up as technical showcases, allowing developers to flex the respective muscle of a platform to highlight every curve of dream machines we covet. Yet many racing games have also had trouble reaching broad audiences due to the technical nature of their gameplay, particularly with simulations. While developers have bridged the gap through the years, with classics like Project Gotham Racing and Test Drive Unlimited to name a few, arguably none have been as successful as Forza Horizon from Playground Games.
VIDEO GAMES
seasonedgaming.com

Halo Infinite : New Details on Multiplayer Battle Passes and Rewards

Halo Infinite : New Details on Multiplayer Battle Passes and Rewards. Our friends over at IGN are continuing their First coverage of Halo Infinite with some new details on the multiplayer progression, unlockables, battle passes, and more. Miranda Sanchez sat down with Halo Infinite’s Head of Design Jerry Hook and Lead Progression Designer Chris Blohm to discuss. Let’s dive in!
VIDEO GAMES
seasonedgaming.com

Bitcast 178 : Forza Horizon 5 Heats Up the Game of the Year Discussion

Bitcast 178 : Forza Horizon 5 Heats Up the Game of the Year Discussion. In Bitcast 178 the guys discuss Forza Horizon 5 and its impact on the 2021 game of the year considerations. They also discuss a huge week in gaming with Call of Duty Vanguard, Elden Ring gameplay, new Halo Infinite details, Sega’s deal with Microsoft, and more!
VIDEO GAMES
seasonedgaming.com

Review : Call of Duty Vanguard : Short and Sweet

You can find Seasoned Gaming’s review policy here. It is that time of the year again; the bitter cold starts rolling in, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” is constantly played on repeat in most convenience stores, and another Call of Duty is released. Just like the Gregorian calendar that we base our entire life around, Call of Duty cycles back to the World War 2 setting where we get to revisit the concept of kicking Nazi ass, and it has never looked this good before. While Call of Duty: Vanguard doesn’t quite hit the nail on the head when it comes to historical accuracy, it sure is an enjoyable, bombastic time.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
seasonedgaming.com

Lies of P Alpha Trailer Gives Off Bloodborne Vibes

The alpha trailer for Lies of P has arrived and it’s giving off more vibes of Bloodborne than we even first imagined. Have a look at the first gameplay of the upcoming title which is targeting a 2023 release.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy