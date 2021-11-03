Week ending Oct. 30: seven registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 60503

A woman labelled by social media users as “SoHo Karen” has appeared in court on hate crime charges after she wrongly accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone. Miya Ponsetto, of California, appeared in a Manhattan court on Monday for a pre-trial hearing in connection with the alleged hate crime against 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. She was arraigned in July for attacking the son of jazz player Keyon Harrold, who she wrongly accused of stealing her phone in a Manhattan hotel lobby last December. The 23-year-old filmed herself accusing the teenager of wrongdoing, in footage that soon went...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 21 HOURS AGO