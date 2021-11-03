Week ending Oct. 30: seven registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 60503
By Kane County Reporter
6 days ago
There are currently seven registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 60503 as of the week ending Oct. 30, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP Code 60503 is home to five sexual...
There were two offenders convicted of crimes involving alcohol released on parole near Illinois ZIP code 60504 during the third quarter of 2020, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by the Kane County Reporter. The data shows both of the released offenders in 60504 were men. Of these...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A 45-year-old man has been charged with six counts of child molesting after calling the DCS Hotline on himself, according to court records. Timothy Randall was charged on October 15. On October 13, a tip came in to the DCS Hotline that Timothy Randall was...
A long-time member of the Hells Angels had his sentence for trafficking bulk cocaine reduced because of “reprehensible” treatment in jail, including a strip search he emotionally compared to being raped. Article content. Emery Martin, known by the nickname Pit, is a veteran of Quebec’s brutal and deadly biker war...
A female inmate who escaped from New Jersey’s infamous Edna Mahan Correctional Facility has been captured. Police say Jessica Graham, 40, escaped from the notorious prison, but was apprehended on Halloween. The prison has been ordered to be closed by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy after multiple allegations of rape...
A former police officer is indicted on 14 separate charges including rape. KPD Special Crimes Unit investigators were made aware of an incident involving 36 year-old Cassen Jackson-Garrison and a juvenile victim last month. Investigators were able to link Jackson-Garrison to at least two separate juvenile victims. A Knox County Grand Jury indicted Jackson-Garrison on multiple charges including sexual battery by an authority figure and aggravated statutory rape.
A Pennsylvania childcare worker has been arrested after being accused of physically abusing three toddlers under the age of 2, including placing one in a "headlock position," prosecutors say. Victoria Aronson, a 36-year-old from Brookhaven, is now facing multiple counts of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and simple...
COVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – 37-year-old Craig Cato is in trouble with the law. Cato was indicted by a grand jury in St. Tammany Parish. The 37-year-old man is facing “one count of aggravated rape of a victim under the age of 13.” The indictment came down on October 20. According to the 22nd JDC District […]
Nikki Whitehead was a 34-year-old mother of twin girls when she was murdered on 13th January 2010. She left behind 16-year-old twin girls, Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas). On the afternoon of her death, her twin girls said they came home to find her dead in the bathroom. She had been beaten with a vase and stabbed. The twins stated that their mother was alive when they left for school.
A man who offered a pair of snappy shoes for sale on Facebook marketplace made a smart decision. Just to be sure that there’d be no monkey business, he insisted that the prospective buyer meet him outside Chicago Police Department headquarters to complete the deal. The buyer agreed. And they...
PORTAGE — A 3-year-old boy found crying and roaming the halls of a local apartment building in the middle of the night had been left alone at a neighboring residence by his mother, who was at a bar in Gary, police said. Brianna Scott, 25, of Portage, was later located...
Another public official is in custody after an audit uncovers misuse of funds. Former Rankin County Deputy Tax Collector Tiffany Loftin is accused of embezzling from county residents as they paid cash for trash collection. State Auditor Shad White says a demand letter for more than $11,000 was presented at...
Originally published as a City of Chico press release – “On October 29, 2021, at approximately 6:20 PM, detectives from the Chico Police Department Violence Suppression Unit observed MATHEW SPENCER (41) in front of a residence in the 400 block of Autumn Gold Drive, Chico. SPENCER was subject to (5)...
At about 1:22 AM on Sunday November 7, 2021, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) arrested two suspects on firearm related charges after responding to a call for a person with a gun inside the Tufts Medical Center Garage located at 274 Tremont Street in Boston. On arrival, officers located...
A missing teenage girl from North Carolina was rescued after making a hand gesture towards a motorist signifying that she was a victim of domestic abuse. The 16-year-old was saved by Laurel County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky last Thursday afternoon. A driver spotted the girl making the hand signal from...
A woman labelled by social media users as “SoHo Karen” has appeared in court on hate crime charges after she wrongly accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone. Miya Ponsetto, of California, appeared in a Manhattan court on Monday for a pre-trial hearing in connection with the alleged hate crime against 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. She was arraigned in July for attacking the son of jazz player Keyon Harrold, who she wrongly accused of stealing her phone in a Manhattan hotel lobby last December. The 23-year-old filmed herself accusing the teenager of wrongdoing, in footage that soon went...
Brian Laundrie is declared dead after the FBI Denver compared dental records after finding human remains. They confirmed that the remains found in the Carlton Reserve were those of the fugitive, but the initial test to determine his cause of death came back inconclusive. The authorities have already sent the...
A convicted murderer is entitled to the $50,000 in cash that a judge had designated for victim restitution, the Iowa Courts of Appeals has ruled. According to court records, James Farnsworth II was arrested by Mason City police in April 2012 for the stabbing death of Ian Decker. In the hours before the stabbing, Farnsworth’s […]
A 16-year-old Texan boy has been charged with several felony counts after he reportedly hit a group of cyclists with his pickup truck as he tried to cover them in exhaust fumes. The District Attorney of Waller County, Texas wrote on Facebook on Monday that the teen “drove his truck into six bicyclists that were training” on 25 September. “We have filed six felony charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against the juvenile in question, one charge for each cyclist that was injured,” the office added. The District Attorney said “the juvenile voluntarily surrendered himself” on Monday...
ST. ALBANS, Queens — A 15-year-old girl went missing in Queens, police said Sunday Jaeleen Easington was last seen at her Farmers Boulevard home near 119th Drive on Wednesday night, officials said. Family told PIX11 News Easington is in the NYPD Explorers program. Her mom has cancer and is devastated by the teen’s disappearance. Easington […]
