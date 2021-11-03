CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpentersville, IL

How long did Carpentersville inventors wait for patents granted in April?

By Kane County Reporter
Kane County Reporter
Kane County Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe longest time between a patent being filed and granted in April in Carpentersville was 670 days, according to the United States Patent...

kanecountyreporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
flbusinessdaily.com

Long haul: longest wait for Micanopy inventors’ patents approved in January

The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in January in Micanopy was 416 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Murray F. Feller for a bullet for an electrically ignited firearm. It was filed on Nov. 23, 2019, before being approved on Jan. 12.
MICANOPY, FL
Kane County Reporter

September: longest patent process for Geneva inventors

The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in September in Geneva was 701 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Schram Management Company for a bollard assembly with stress control device. It was filed on Oct. 21, 2019 before being approved on Sept. 21.
GENEVA, IL
Kane County Reporter

How many patents granted in Elburn in 2020?

There were three patents granted in Elburn in 2020, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is no different from the year before. Patents included a coil capture apparatus and pilot operated water valve incorporating same. The earliest patent filed which was granted in January belonged to...
ELBURN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carpentersville, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Cars
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patent Application#Patents#Patent Office
US News and World Report

Jury Awards $42 Million to Rapid City Woman Injured at Work

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Pennington County jury has awarded $42 million to a Rapid City woman after she was denied medical benefits from her previous employer and the employer's insurance company. United Parcel Service and Liberty Mutual were ordered to pay Fern Johnson $41 million in punitive damages...
RAPID CITY, SD
ctexaminer.com

Covid-19 Mandate Ignores the Science

Biden Administration generals are fighting the last war. Last Thursday, they mandated that large businesses and health care facilities require that their workers get vaccinated for COVID-19. The next day, Pfizer announced an antiviral pill to treat the virus. Pfizer’s pill is 89% effective. A Merck antiviral pill for COVID-19 (with only about 50% effectiveness) is already in use in Britain.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS San Francisco

Yeezy Apparel Reaches Nearly $1M Settlement With Bay Area, California DAs Over Alleged Shipping Delays

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Yeezy Apparel has reached a nearly $1 million settlement with district attorneys in California to settle a consumer protection lawsuit. The lawsuit filed by Alameda, Los Angeles, Napa and Sonoma counties alleged that companies engaged in “unlawful business practices” by not shipping items in a timely manner. “No one wants to wait a long time for their online order to arrive,” Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said in a statement. “When companies fail to follow the law, my office will take steps to ensure they do.” Napa County Deputy District Attorney Patrick Collins said, “online shoppers should not...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Missouri Independent

CVS sometimes forces people to use its pharmacies. Now the Supreme Court will weigh in

CVS Health and other massive corporations often use their pharmacy middleman subsidiaries to force people to get the most expensive class of drugs from the businesses’ own mail-order pharmacies. Some call the practice “patient steering.” CVS and companies such as UnitedHealth and ExpressScripts/Cigna say the arrangements save patients money. But some patients, oncologists and other […] The post CVS sometimes forces people to use its pharmacies. Now the Supreme Court will weigh in appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ECONOMY
Kane County Reporter

Four respiratory care practitioner licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60119 during Q4

At least four respiratory care practitioner licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60119 during the fourth quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence...
HEALTH SERVICES
Kane County Reporter

Kane County Reporter

Aurora, IL
3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
830K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering policy and local government in Kane County, IL.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy