ZIP Code 61583 houses one registered sex offender as of week ending Oct. 30

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A 45-year-old man has been charged with six counts of child molesting after calling the DCS Hotline on himself, according to court records. Timothy Randall was charged on October 15. On October 13, a tip came in to the DCS Hotline that Timothy Randall was...
A former police officer is indicted on 14 separate charges including rape. KPD Special Crimes Unit investigators were made aware of an incident involving 36 year-old Cassen Jackson-Garrison and a juvenile victim last month. Investigators were able to link Jackson-Garrison to at least two separate juvenile victims. A Knox County Grand Jury indicted Jackson-Garrison on multiple charges including sexual battery by an authority figure and aggravated statutory rape.
COVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – 37-year-old Craig Cato is in trouble with the law. Cato was indicted by a grand jury in St. Tammany Parish. The 37-year-old man is facing “one count of aggravated rape of a victim under the age of 13.” The indictment came down on October 20. According to the 22nd JDC District […]
Another public official is in custody after an audit uncovers misuse of funds. Former Rankin County Deputy Tax Collector Tiffany Loftin is accused of embezzling from county residents as they paid cash for trash collection. State Auditor Shad White says a demand letter for more than $11,000 was presented at...
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — A jury convicted a college student from Nigeria of raping an 11-year-old victim in Carroll County during the summer of 2019. John Oluwdamilare Joseph was convicted on November 4, 2021, after a three-day trial. He was convicted on one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and two counts of Second Degree Rape.
A Pennsylvania childcare worker has been arrested after being accused of physically abusing three toddlers under the age of 2, including placing one in a "headlock position," prosecutors say. Victoria Aronson, a 36-year-old from Brookhaven, is now facing multiple counts of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and simple...
A man who offered a pair of snappy shoes for sale on Facebook marketplace made a smart decision. Just to be sure that there’d be no monkey business, he insisted that the prospective buyer meet him outside Chicago Police Department headquarters to complete the deal. The buyer agreed. And they...
A 16-year-old Texan boy has been charged with several felony counts after he reportedly hit a group of cyclists with his pickup truck as he tried to cover them in exhaust fumes. The District Attorney of Waller County, Texas wrote on Facebook on Monday that the teen “drove his truck into six bicyclists that were training” on 25 September. “We have filed six felony charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against the juvenile in question, one charge for each cyclist that was injured,” the office added. The District Attorney said “the juvenile voluntarily surrendered himself” on Monday...
A woman labelled by social media users as “SoHo Karen” has appeared in court on hate crime charges after she wrongly accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone. Miya Ponsetto, of California, appeared in a Manhattan court on Monday for a pre-trial hearing in connection with the alleged hate crime against 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. She was arraigned in July for attacking the son of jazz player Keyon Harrold, who she wrongly accused of stealing her phone in a Manhattan hotel lobby last December. The 23-year-old filmed herself accusing the teenager of wrongdoing, in footage that soon went...
A convicted murderer is entitled to the $50,000 in cash that a judge had designated for victim restitution, the Iowa Courts of Appeals has ruled. According to court records, James Farnsworth II was arrested by Mason City police in April 2012 for the stabbing death of Ian Decker. In the hours before the stabbing, Farnsworth’s […]
The post Convicted killer to be refunded $50,000 intended for victim restitution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Q. Unfortunately, my son has serious mental health problems compounded with substance abuse struggles. In addition, his wife is incarcerated for the next few years on drug charges. We have been caring for their two small children for 18 months. Where do we stand as far as legal rights regarding our grandchildren?
The details shared in social media messages mapping out a high school Spanish teacher’s killing were unambiguous, prosecutors say. The 16-year-old student described his motive for killing Nohema Graber, the planning and execution, and how he had tried to hide the evidence, prosecutors in Jefferson County, Iowa, wrote in a criminal complaint filed Thursday.
Illinois Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker announced on Monday an update to current state law from the 1970s that allows consequences to be enforced on individual workers who refuse to comply with coronavirus-related mandates regarding vaccines, masks, and testing. In a statement, Pritzker argued that masks, vaccines, and testing requirements were...
Michael Thompson, a 47-year-old executive recruiter from Illinois, expects his former wife to take him to court over vaccinating their two children against Covid-19. For Sarah Stark, a 52-year-old divorced therapist from St. Charles, Illinois, approval of vaccines for children is a major relief.
RIVERSIDE, CA – Mandatory court fees are an increased burden in California courts, note criminal justice reformers, but Judge Eric Isaac reduced multiple fines for those accused of misdemeanor crimes late last Friday in Riverside County Superior Court. NOTE: The names used here are not the accused’s real names, per...
11 professional licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61523 during December, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR is composed of several agencies, bureaus and commissions influencing business growth and job creation through regulation. These licenses will lapse if they are not renewed...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh police lieutenant is under internal investigation, accused of being connected to an anti-government group.
A Public Safety Department spokesperson confirms Lt. Philip Mercurio has been given an administrative assignment while the city investigates whether he signed up as a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right, anti-government group.
The Oath Keepers have been around for more than a decade but rose to national consciousness on Jan. 6 in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. To date, some 20 of its members have been indicted — four already convicted — as playing a central role in breaching the...
Comments / 0