Public Safety

ZIP Code 61570 houses two registered sex offenders as of week ending Oct. 30

By Peoria Standard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently two registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61570 as of the week ending Oct. 30, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP Code...

