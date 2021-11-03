131 registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61604 as of week ending Oct. 30

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Max Schacter’s son was murdered in the Parkland school shooting — and now he’s made it his mission to help keep violence out of schools. Schacter lost his son Alex three years ago. On Friday, he gave a presentation at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center as part of the Campus Safety Conference. Schacter says that school district’s are ‘severely’ underreporting cases of bullying and violence to the Education Department. He has unveiled a School Safety Dashboard that he believes can provide better information. “The goal of the dashboard is reduce violence, reduce suspensions, and create that positive culture and climate so that kids can learn, and teachers feel safe, children feel safe, and there’s no more violence in our schools,” Schacter said. He has visited Pittsburgh before. He consoled family members who lost loved ones in the Tree of Life shooting during a ‘Parkland to Pittsburgh Trip,’ which took place six months after the tragedy.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO