ORLANDO, Fla. — Cheryl Weimar is frail, but it’s hard to see how her frame has deteriorated because she spends most of the day bundled up in layers of blankets. Peeking out through the top of the thick comforter are her folded hands, which she can’t control because she’s paralyzed from the chest down. She has no control over her body functions or movements, a result of a brutal beating she endured while serving out her five-year prison sentence at Lowell Correctional Institution, just under two hours north of Orlando.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO