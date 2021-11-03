CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 12

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of This Week, Will goes on the road for the...

FanSided

NASCAR: Another seat has been filled for the 2022 season

As expected, Front Row Motorsports have confirmed the return of 2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Just a few days after the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season ended at Phoenix Raceway, another seat has been filled for the 2022 season. As pretty much...
The Spun

Jimmie Johnson Sees 2 Notable Problems With NASCAR

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson appeared on In Depth With Graham Bensinger this week to discuss a plethora of topics regarding the sport. During his interview with Graham Bensinger, he revealed two major issues that are currently hurting NASCAR. According to Johnson, NASCAR earnings potential for drivers has dropped by roughly...
Will Buxton
Autosport Online

Truex: "Second hurts" after defeat to Larson in NASCAR title fight

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who finished second in 2018 with Furniture Row Racing and again in 2019 with JGR, led for 72 laps on Sunday and hit the front in stage three after undercutting his title rivals at what should have been the final stop of the race and cycling him back to the front.
Autosport Online

Verstappen felt "really on the edge" with Mexico F1 Turn 1 pass

Verstappen extended his lead at the top of the drivers' championship by scoring his ninth win of the season at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, finishing 16 seconds clear of title rival Hamilton in second place. The win came after Verstappen had struggled to third place in qualifying on...
Autosport Online

Verstappen: F1 championship situation is "looking good"

The Dutchman took a dominant victory at Mexico City on Sunday after making a brilliant start from third on the grid to swoop around the outside of Mercedes rivals Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas at the first corner. From there he was able to comfortably pull clear from Hamilton through...
Autosport Online

Gordon: NASCAR Cup winner Larson "a great champion"

Four-time NASCAR Cup champion Jeff Gordon says that 2021 series winner Kyle Larson has done "amazing things" in his first season with Hendrick Motorsports. After a brief stint as a TV analyst with Fox Sports following his racing career, Gordon returned to Hendrick in an official role in June of this year as vice-chairman of the team.
Autosport Online

Perez: Missing out on Red Bull 1-2 at Mexican GP "a bit of a shame"

Red Bull Formula 1 team-mate Max Verstappen took a dominant victory at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, leaving Perez to challenge Mercedes rival Hamilton for second place. Perez sat within two seconds of Hamilton when Mercedes brought him into the pits, prompting Red Bull to go long with its strategy and open up an 11-lap tyre life advantage.
Autosport Online

Video replay changed Ricciardo’s mind on Bottas Mexico F1 crash

Daniel Ricciardo says watching a video replay of his first corner collision with Valtteri Bottas at Formula 1’s Mexican Grand Prix changed his mind on who was at fault. The McLaren driver got tangled up with Bottas as they touched at the tight Turn 1 in Mexico City. Bottas was spun around while Ricciardo broke his front wing and had to pit for repairs.
Autosport Online

Podcast: F1 Mexican GP review

Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez displayed a strong offensive drive at his home race, thrilling the fans with his pursuit of Hamilton in the final stages of the race - and although Perez was unable to pass, he became the first Mexican driver to stand on the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez podium.
Autosport Online

Suzuki’s Mir “needed” his strong MotoGP Algarve weekend

The outgoing world champion endured a torrid couple of races at Misano and COTA last month, and admitted he was “mentally collapsed” after the Emilia Romagna GP – which forced him to take a full week off from training. In Portugal last weekend Mir enjoyed his strongest weekend of the...
Autosport Online

Weight to blame for Cupra’s disappointing weekend at Adria

The pair didn’t make the cut for the second part of qualifying at last weekend’s Italian round of the championship at Adria, and could manage no better finish than Huff’s ninth position in race two. Prior to the French round at Pau-Arnos last month, Azcona had been the WTCR’s in-form...
Autosport Online

Hamilton: Bottas "left the door open" to Verstappen in F1 Mexico GP start

Polesitter Bottas and Hamilton had locked out the front row for Mercedes, with the team hoping to use that opportunity to exert control on the Mexico City race early on. The two were three-wide heading into the first corner with Verstappen, who swept around the outside and claimed the lead of the race with Hamilton in pursuit - while Bottas was left facing the opposite direction after contact with a late-braking Daniel Ricciardo precipitated a spin.
Autosport Online

Mercedes: Red Bull pace enough to have "driven circles" around Hamilton

Verstappen surged into the lead from third on the grid in Mexico City by swooping around the outside of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton at Turn 1. With the benefit then of running in clear air, the Dutchman was comfortably able to pull clear before roaring on to an unchallenged win.
Autosport Online

WRT 'widened the eyes' of its rivals with LMP2 title success

Habsburg, Robin Frijns and Charles Milesi claimed victory in last weekend’s Bahrain finale to clinch the championship in the highly-competitive LMP2 class, beating JOTA Sport trio Tom Blomqvist, Sean Gelael and Stoffel Vandoorne by a significant 20-point margin. The result capped off a successful maiden season in prototype competition for...
Autosport Online

Have A Go Hero: When a sportscar ace got an unexpected IndyCar chance

It’s not often that a seasoned sportscar veteran gets a shot at a professional single-seater gig in their mid-30s. But although his IndyCar career lasted just one race, which was ended by an engine failure, Lucas Luhr can claim to be part of that select club after his 2013 cameo at Sonoma for the Sarah Fisher-Hartmann Racing team.
Autosport Online

Ogier reveals plan to contest 2022 WRC Monte Carlo Rally

The seven-time champion had always been expected to compete in Monte Carlo, an event he has won a record-breaking eight times, but he has now confirmed that Toyota is expecting him to usher in the WRC's new Rally1 era by driving the team’s third hybrid GR Yaris on its WRC debut.
Autosport Online

Solberg gets fourth co-driver of 2021 for Monza WRC finale

Solberg has been recalled by Hyundai to pilot a 2C Competition-run i20 WRC for the Italian asphalt event from 18-21 November, but will do so alongside former M-Sport co-driver Edmondson. Edmondson takes over the co-driver seat from countryman Craig Drew, who navigated for Solberg in Finland and Spain last month.
