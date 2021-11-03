This Week with Will Buxton: Episode 12

Tony Stewart previously attempted to sign Kyle Larson for 2021. Last year, Tony Stewart expressed interest in signing Kyle Larson to Stewart-Haas Racing. This came after years of attempting to court the driver to their operation. With Larson out of his ride with Chip Ganassi Racing, Larson returned to the...
As expected, Front Row Motorsports have confirmed the return of 2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Just a few days after the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season ended at Phoenix Raceway, another seat has been filled for the 2022 season. As pretty much...
NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson appeared on In Depth With Graham Bensinger this week to discuss a plethora of topics regarding the sport. During his interview with Graham Bensinger, he revealed two major issues that are currently hurting NASCAR. According to Johnson, NASCAR earnings potential for drivers has dropped by roughly...
WWE has announced three matches for this week’s episode of 205 Live. You can check out the official announcement below:. A must-see edition of 205 Live will feature Sarray taking on Katrina Cortez in a spirited collision, Jeet Rama tangling with Boa, and Xyon Quinn squaring up with Ru Feng.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who finished second in 2018 with Furniture Row Racing and again in 2019 with JGR, led for 72 laps on Sunday and hit the front in stage three after undercutting his title rivals at what should have been the final stop of the race and cycling him back to the front.
Verstappen extended his lead at the top of the drivers' championship by scoring his ninth win of the season at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, finishing 16 seconds clear of title rival Hamilton in second place. The win came after Verstappen had struggled to third place in qualifying on...
The Dutchman took a dominant victory at Mexico City on Sunday after making a brilliant start from third on the grid to swoop around the outside of Mercedes rivals Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas at the first corner. From there he was able to comfortably pull clear from Hamilton through...
Four-time NASCAR Cup champion Jeff Gordon says that 2021 series winner Kyle Larson has done "amazing things" in his first season with Hendrick Motorsports. After a brief stint as a TV analyst with Fox Sports following his racing career, Gordon returned to Hendrick in an official role in June of this year as vice-chairman of the team.
Red Bull Formula 1 team-mate Max Verstappen took a dominant victory at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, leaving Perez to challenge Mercedes rival Hamilton for second place. Perez sat within two seconds of Hamilton when Mercedes brought him into the pits, prompting Red Bull to go long with its strategy and open up an 11-lap tyre life advantage.
Daniel Ricciardo says watching a video replay of his first corner collision with Valtteri Bottas at Formula 1’s Mexican Grand Prix changed his mind on who was at fault. The McLaren driver got tangled up with Bottas as they touched at the tight Turn 1 in Mexico City. Bottas was spun around while Ricciardo broke his front wing and had to pit for repairs.
Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez displayed a strong offensive drive at his home race, thrilling the fans with his pursuit of Hamilton in the final stages of the race - and although Perez was unable to pass, he became the first Mexican driver to stand on the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez podium.
The outgoing world champion endured a torrid couple of races at Misano and COTA last month, and admitted he was “mentally collapsed” after the Emilia Romagna GP – which forced him to take a full week off from training. In Portugal last weekend Mir enjoyed his strongest weekend of the...
The pair didn’t make the cut for the second part of qualifying at last weekend’s Italian round of the championship at Adria, and could manage no better finish than Huff’s ninth position in race two. Prior to the French round at Pau-Arnos last month, Azcona had been the WTCR’s in-form...
Polesitter Bottas and Hamilton had locked out the front row for Mercedes, with the team hoping to use that opportunity to exert control on the Mexico City race early on. The two were three-wide heading into the first corner with Verstappen, who swept around the outside and claimed the lead of the race with Hamilton in pursuit - while Bottas was left facing the opposite direction after contact with a late-braking Daniel Ricciardo precipitated a spin.
Bearman, 16, joins the academy that helped further the careers of drivers such as Charles Leclerc, Jules Bianchi, Lance Stroll and Callum Ilott over the past decade. The signing of Bearman comes following an impressive outing at the FDA Scouting World Finals that were held in Maranello last month. Bearman...
Verstappen surged into the lead from third on the grid in Mexico City by swooping around the outside of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton at Turn 1. With the benefit then of running in clear air, the Dutchman was comfortably able to pull clear before roaring on to an unchallenged win.
Habsburg, Robin Frijns and Charles Milesi claimed victory in last weekend’s Bahrain finale to clinch the championship in the highly-competitive LMP2 class, beating JOTA Sport trio Tom Blomqvist, Sean Gelael and Stoffel Vandoorne by a significant 20-point margin. The result capped off a successful maiden season in prototype competition for...
It’s not often that a seasoned sportscar veteran gets a shot at a professional single-seater gig in their mid-30s. But although his IndyCar career lasted just one race, which was ended by an engine failure, Lucas Luhr can claim to be part of that select club after his 2013 cameo at Sonoma for the Sarah Fisher-Hartmann Racing team.
The seven-time champion had always been expected to compete in Monte Carlo, an event he has won a record-breaking eight times, but he has now confirmed that Toyota is expecting him to usher in the WRC's new Rally1 era by driving the team’s third hybrid GR Yaris on its WRC debut.
Solberg has been recalled by Hyundai to pilot a 2C Competition-run i20 WRC for the Italian asphalt event from 18-21 November, but will do so alongside former M-Sport co-driver Edmondson. Edmondson takes over the co-driver seat from countryman Craig Drew, who navigated for Solberg in Finland and Spain last month.
