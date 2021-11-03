CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crete, IL

How long did Crete inventors wait for patents granted in March?

By Will County Gazette
willcountygazette.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe longest time between a patent being filed and granted in March in Crete was 707 days, according to the United States Patent and...

September: longest patent process for Frankfort inventors

The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in September in Frankfort was 295 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by John S. Mortimer for a method of controlling transmission of particles to and away from a person's frontal face region. It was filed on Nov. 23, 2020 before being approved on Sept. 14.
FRANKFORT, IL
How many patents granted in Romeoville in 2020?

There were 10 patents granted in Romeoville in 2020, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is no different from the year before. Patents included a multifunctional coated powders and high solids dispersions. The earliest patent filed which was granted in May belonged to Advanced Diamond Technologies,...
ROMEOVILLE, IL
Covid-19 Mandate Ignores the Science

Biden Administration generals are fighting the last war. Last Thursday, they mandated that large businesses and health care facilities require that their workers get vaccinated for COVID-19. The next day, Pfizer announced an antiviral pill to treat the virus. Pfizer’s pill is 89% effective. A Merck antiviral pill for COVID-19 (with only about 50% effectiveness) is already in use in Britain.
SCIENCE
“Who should avoid the vaccine”, the case that is shaking Europe – Libero Quotidiano

While highlighting that the balance between benefits and risks remains largely favorable to the former, the French health authority has decided to advise against the Moderna vaccine under 30 years. A purely precautionary move, perhaps even excessive – given that however the need to carpet vaccinate the entire population is reiterated – but the study conducted by the Has verified a “slight increase” in the risk of myocarditis And pericarditis in the under 30 age group.
PHARMACEUTICALS
23 roofing contractor licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60404 during December

23 roofing contractor licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60404 during December, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses are set to lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and...
CONSTRUCTION
Five respiratory care practitioner licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60484 during Q4

At least five respiratory care practitioner licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60484 during the fourth quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence...
HEALTH SERVICES
Two professional licenses were issued in ZIP Code 60431 during Q3

Two professional licenses were issued in ZIP Code 60431 during the third quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). This license will lapse if not renewed before its expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through...
POLITICS
COVID-19: The older you are, the more antibodies you have

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic's spread is accelerating. A research team led by Joelle Pelletier and Jean-François Masson, both professors in Université de Montréal's Department of Chemistry, wanted to find out whether natural infection or vaccination led to more protective antibodies being generated. In their study...
SCIENCE
Pfizer requests US emergency authorization for Covid booster for adults

Drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday they have formally submitted a request asking US officials for emergency authorization of their Covid-19 booster vaccine for people aged 18 and older. The move follows research published by the companies in late October indicating a third shot is 95.6 percent effective against symptomatic infection, based on clinical trials carried out on 10,000 people. The companies asked the US Food and Drug Administration to add the new population segment, amending emergency use authorization already granted in September for a third dose for everyone aged 65 and up, as well as people at high risk of developing severe Covid-19. Pfizer's initial proposal for approval of boosters to everyone aged 16 and over, which was backed by President Joe Biden's administration, was rejected at that time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Crest Hill: Top 50 largest paid-in-full PPP loans provided to small businesses in 2020

Here are the top 50 largest paid-in-full PPP loans provided to small businesses in 2020 in Crest Hill, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors and self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
CREST HILL, IL
Efforts to cut car, plane and ship emissions get small boost

GLASGOW, Scotland — (AP) — Several countries and companies announced plans Wednesday to stop selling cars that run on gasoline or diesel over the next two decades, as part of efforts to clamp down on a significant source of planet-warming emissions. But the impact of the measures will likely be...
WORLD

