CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

ZIP Code 60449 houses 10 registered sex offenders as of week ending Oct. 30

By Will County Gazette
willcountygazette.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently 10 registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 60449 as of the week ending Oct. 30, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP Code 60449 is home to eight sexual predators. Sexual predators and child murderers remain on the registry for the rest of...

willcountygazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
willcountygazette.com

27 registered agent licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60435 during December

27 registered agent licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60435 during December, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses are set to lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and...
POLITICS
willcountygazette.com

Joliet: 16 gun violence injuries recorded in the week ending Nov. 6

There were 16 people injured by gun violence in Joliet in the week ending Nov. 6, according to the Gun Violence Archive. This is an increase of 15 over the week before. Chicago suffered the most injuries in one week with 84. The not-for-profit Gun Violence Archive has tracked dramatic...
JOLIET, IL
Sam H Arnold

The Daughters that Studied and Killed Together

Nikki Whitehead was a 34-year-old mother of twin girls when she was murdered on 13th January 2010. She left behind 16-year-old twin girls, Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas). On the afternoon of her death, her twin girls said they came home to find her dead in the bathroom. She had been beaten with a vase and stabbed. The twins stated that their mother was alive when they left for school.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
The Independent

Police officer tells court it wasn’t ‘safe’ to give medical aid to Ahmaud Arbery as he lay dying

The first officer to find Ahmaud Arbery has said that he didn’t try to give medical aid to the 25-year-old Black man as he lay dying after being shot because it wouldn’t have been “safe”. Three white men are on trial for the killing, including for murder and other crimes, after Mr Arbery was pursued and shot when he was jogging in a neighbourhood outside of Brunswick on the Georgia coast on 23 February 2020. Several jurors were visibly uncomfortable when Glynn County police Sergeant Sheila Ramos showed gruesome images she took after the killing. Ricky Minshew was a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Rose
deltanews.tv

Embezzlement Charge

Another public official is in custody after an audit uncovers misuse of funds. Former Rankin County Deputy Tax Collector Tiffany Loftin is accused of embezzling from county residents as they paid cash for trash collection. State Auditor Shad White says a demand letter for more than $11,000 was presented at...
POLITICS
The Independent

Teen who struck cyclists in Texas as he reportedly tried to blow fumes at them to be charged

A 16-year-old Texan boy has been charged with several felony counts after he reportedly hit a group of cyclists with his pickup truck as he tried to cover them in exhaust fumes. The District Attorney of Waller County, Texas wrote on Facebook on Monday that the teen “drove his truck into six bicyclists that were training” on 25 September. “We have filed six felony charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against the juvenile in question, one charge for each cyclist that was injured,” the office added. The District Attorney said “the juvenile voluntarily surrendered himself” on Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Week Ending#Registered Sex Offenders#Zip Code
The Independent

'SoHo Karen' appears in court on hate crime charges over alleged phone theft

A woman labelled by social media users as “SoHo Karen” has appeared in court on hate crime charges after she wrongly accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone. Miya Ponsetto, of California, appeared in a Manhattan court on Monday for a pre-trial hearing in connection with the alleged hate crime against 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. She was arraigned in July for attacking the son of jazz player Keyon Harrold, who she wrongly accused of stealing her phone in a Manhattan hotel lobby last December. The 23-year-old filmed herself accusing the teenager of wrongdoing, in footage that soon went...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Convicted killer to be refunded $50,000 intended for victim restitution

A convicted murderer is entitled to the $50,000 in cash that a judge had designated for victim restitution, the Iowa Courts of Appeals has ruled. According to court records, James Farnsworth II was arrested by Mason City police in April 2012 for the stabbing death of Ian Decker. In the hours before the stabbing, Farnsworth’s […] The post Convicted killer to be refunded $50,000 intended for victim restitution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Mysteries: Law Enforcement Says There Is A Strong Person Of Interest In Killing Of Sarah Boehm Decades Later

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — It’s a mystery that’s haunted a Beaver County family for 27 years. What happened to 14-year-old Sarah Boehm? (Photo Credit: FBI Pittsburgh Field Office) She was last seen on July 14, 1994, when she left her home in Rochester Township reportedly to go stay at a friend’s house. Her parents later found a note under her pillow addressed to “whoever cares”. The note read, in part: “I’m just a burden. I cause problems. I’ve already learned you don’t have time for me.” That note and Boehm’s disappearance are still a source of pain for her uncle, Kevin Boehm. “Poor little girl that...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
BBC

Cancer-stricken woman defrauded by family members

A 91-year-old woman dying of cancer used her last words to speak of her sadness after her great niece and nephew stole more than £14,000 from her, police said. Twins Jenna and Jon Dyer, 36, of Carlton, defrauded their great aunt Eva over three months, using her cards to steal cash from three accounts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

New Deadly Form Of Fentanyl Is On The Streets In Allegheny County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — The opioid epidemic has ravaged the region, with fatal overdoses again reaching record numbers. Adding to the danger is a new drug, a new form of fentanyl called para-fluorofentanyl — mixed in with batches of what’s supposed to be heroin. So far this year, Allegheny County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Karl Williams has found para-fluorofentanyl in the bodies of 75 people who’ve overdosed in the county — up from zero last year. Dr. Williams said people are playing a deadly game of Russian Roulette every time they buy drugs off the street. “I don’t know if it’s sold...
CBS Miami

Some Charges Dropped Against Pregnant Doral Teacher Heiry Calvi, Accused Of Inappropriate Relation With Teen

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – All but one charge against a Doral teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has been dropped. On Tuesday, the state only filed one charge against Heiry Calvi, 41, at her arraignment. Calvi faces a charge of offenses against students by authority figures, a second-degree felony. In early October, the pregnant Doral teacher was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy. Police say the school removed her from the classroom and put her on administrative duties where she had no contact with students. Calvi had faced several charges including offenses against students by authority, child neglect with no great bodily harm, and possession of a firearm on school property. The victim had disturbing photos, videos and even had her credit card. “She would tutor him at his house. We don’t have proof of what went on inside the home,” said Rey Valdez, Doral Police Department Public Information Officer. Officer Valdez said, “This is not what a teacher does.”
DORAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy