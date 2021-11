Please join us on November 11 at 11am, at Veterans Memorial Park, as we honor all that have served our great country. The Parks Department will be offering commemorative flags that can be purchased for $10.00. The flags will be on display in our Field of Flags and will also contain your veteran's information. The flags will be yours to take home at the conclusion of our ceremony. Please contact our office at (615) 793-3224 or stop by 294 Sand Hill Road for more details.

