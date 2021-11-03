CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elementary School in Shanxi Discriminates Against Students with Religious Parents

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article11/03/2021 China (International Christian Concern) – An elementary school’s survey recently revealed by local media in Shanxi province has attracted much criticism, as the school categorizes students based on discriminatory statuses. First reported by “we media” outlets in Yuanping city under the administration of the prefecture-level city of Xinzhou,...

