NFL

Jets WR Davis doubtful vs. Colts on TNF with hip injury

FOX Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis will likely miss his second consecutive game because of a hip injury. Davis was listed by the team Wednesday as doubtful to play Thursday night against...

www.foxsports.com

Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Jets injury report: Trey Hendrickson and Corey Davis limited

The Cincinnati Bengals continue to have most of their 53-man roster good to go as they prepare for the New York Jets. The only player who hasn’t practiced this week is third-string running back Chris Evans, who was sidelined for a second-straight day with his hamstring injury. If he’s out this week, look for the Bengals to elevate Trayveon Williams off the practice squad for Sunday.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets vs. Colts inactives: Corey Davis out for Thursday Night Football

The Jets will be without their No. 1 wide receiver for a second straight week, as Corey Davis is inactive for New York’s Thursday Night Football matchup with the Colts. Davis suffered a hip flexor injury in practice last Thursday and has been unable to practice since. The Jets’ passing attack fared well without Davis against the Bengals, as Mike White threw for over 400 yards and Jamison Crowder and Elijah Moore combined for 14 receptions and 151 yards.
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts vs. Jets: TV, odds, injuries, weather for NFL Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts host the New York Jets on "Thursday Night Football" in NFL Week 9 action. The Colts (3-5) are coming off a crushing overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans, while the Jets (2-5) are coming off a come-from-behind upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. (New York has a win over Tennessee, something the Colts couldn't get done in two tries.)
NFL
CBS Sports

Jets' Robert Saleh says it's 'not looking good' for Corey Davis to play vs. Bengals due to hip injury

The New York Jets won't have quarterback Zach Wilson on Sunday for their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, and now it appears they won't have wide receiver Corey Davis either. Davis popped up on the injury report on Thursday afternoon with a hip injury, and was a limited participant. On Friday morning, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that it's "not looking good."
NFL
newyorkcitynews.net

Jets WR Corey Davis (hip flexor) questionable for Sunday

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis sustained a hip-flexor injury in practice Thursday and is questionable to play Sunday against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. "It's not looking good," coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday. "We're still holding out hope, but it's trending in that direction." The Jets (1-5) are...
NFL
jetnation.com

Hip Injury Could Keep Corey Davis out vs Bengals

While meeting with the media for the final time before their Sunday meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Robert Saleh told the press that his offense could be without wide receiver Corey Davis. Rich Cimini of ESPN later tweeted that it’s a hip-flexor injury for Davis. If Davis can’t...
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets' Corey Davis Unlikely to Play Against Bengals With Hip Injury

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is unlikely to play this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. The wideout popped up on the team's injury report Thursday, limited in practice after sustaining a hip injury. Jets head coach Robert Saleh didn't seem too confident that his top wide receiver would be able...
NFL
Jets Colts Betting Pick, TNF Props

The New York Jets are coming off their biggest win in two years and are again double-digit underdogs Thursday night in Indy. And buyer beware on the Colts – the Jets have won outright in two of their last three games as a double-digit dog. Believe in the Jets to do it again? the moneyline was sitting at +420 at FanDuel as of Tuesday.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Jets vs Colts Game Thread

It’s week 9 of the NFL season and the New York Jets are on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts. The Jets are coming off a rollicking come from behind upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. Erstwhile backup quarterback Mike White came through with a performance for the ages, throwing for more than 400 yards in the win. For his efforts White got his jersey installed at the Pro Football Hall of Fame and earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. The White miracle performance was almost too good to be believed. Tonight White and the Jets get the opportunity to begin to prove the doubters wrong. We’ll see if the team and the quarterback have another miracle in them.
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts vs. Jets: Week 9 Tuesday Injury Report

The Indianapolis Colts got back to work on Tuesday preparing for a Thursday Night Football showdown at home against the New York Jets. They're easing through practice this week, doing a projected practice report for Monday followed by Tuesday's walkthrough report. Not much has changed for either team in these...
NFL
chatsports.com

Jets' Mike White Exits vs. Colts with Forearm Injury; Josh Johnson Replaces

The New York Jets' injury issues at quarterback continue to get worse. Backup QB Mike White suffered an apparent right forearm injury during the first quarter of Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts and was replaced by third-string signal-caller Josh Johnson. White appeared to suffer the injury on a...
NFL
Stampede Blue

Bold Predictions: Colts vs. Jets

The Indianapolis Colts will be playing in their third primetime game of the season when the New York Jets come to Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday night. After last Sunday’s overtime loss to Tennessee, the Colts will be looking to take care of business at home against an inferior Jets’ team, as they try to keep pace with the Titans in the AFC South.
NFL
Stampede Blue

Colts’ Injury Report, Week 9: Hilton, Mack and Others Among Those Inactive vs. Jets

The Indianapolis Colts released their inactive list ahead of their Thursday night game against the New York Jets. Among those inactive are wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, defensive end Julien Davenport, tackle Will Fries, cornerback Bopete Keyes, and running back Marlon Mack. Mack is ‘healthy scratch’, according to Kevin Bowen, a Colts writer for 1075 The Fan.
NFL
Daily Herald

Injuries force key receivers to be inactive for Jets, Colts

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets will both be missing key receivers for Thursday night's game. Indy deactivated four-time Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton after entering the concussion protocol. He was injured when his head bounced hard off the ground late in Sunday's loss to Tennessee. The Jets...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Sharp money moves line on Jets-Colts ‘TNF’ matchup

Fresh off the Jets’ massive outright upset of the Bengals, sharp bettors are banking on New York to at least cover the spread as a double-digit underdog at Indianapolis on “Thursday Night Football.”. The South Point sportsbook and Westgate SuperBook each took sharp money on the Jets +10½ on Thursday...
NFL
FanSided

Jets vs. Colts live stream reddit for TNF

The 2-5 New York Jets take on the 3-5 Indianapolis Colts for a ‘Thursday Night Football’ match premiering at 8:20 pm ET at Lucas Oil Stadium. Following different trajectories, the Colts and Jets share losing records despite success in recent weeks. Concerns are now emerging as to whether Colts quarterback...
NFL
chatsports.com

QB Mike White, who started hot again for Jets, left game vs. Colts with injury

The New York Jets can't have nice things. Quarterback Mike White was putting together a fun story. He had a huge game in an upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals last week. On Thursday night, he threw a first-quarter touchdown to Elijah Moore. He was shaping up to be the highlight of an otherwise dull game against the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL

