Jets WR Davis doubtful vs. Colts on TNF with hip injury

It’s week 9 of the NFL season and the New York Jets are on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts. The Jets are coming off a rollicking come from behind upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. Erstwhile backup quarterback Mike White came through with a performance for the ages, throwing for more than 400 yards in the win. For his efforts White got his jersey installed at the Pro Football Hall of Fame and earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. The White miracle performance was almost too good to be believed. Tonight White and the Jets get the opportunity to begin to prove the doubters wrong. We’ll see if the team and the quarterback have another miracle in them.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO