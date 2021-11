Corona (Calif.) Centennial junior quarterback Carson Conklin took an unofficial visit to Cincinnati over the weekend and walked away with an offer from the Bearcats. Conklin is one of the top signal callers in the West Coast ’23 class. He’s part of a two-man rotation at Centennial and in 10 games, has completed 53-88 passes (60%) for 787 yards and 14 touchdowns.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO