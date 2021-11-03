ASHE Reception on Nov 3.

The Georgia Museum of Art at the University of Georgia recently received awards from the Southeastern Museums Conference Awards Committee in 2021 for its outstanding work. The exhibition catalog for “Emma Amos: Color Odyssey” received Best in Show in SEMC’s Publications Design Competition, making 2021 the second year in a row that the museum has received this award. “Deborah Roberts: The Evolution of Mimi,” co-published with Spelman College Museum of Fine Art, won in 2020. The Emma Amos catalog also received a gold medal in the Books and Catalogues category. With essays written by Shawnya Harris, the museum’s Larry D. and Brenda A. Thompson Curator of African American and African Diasporic Art, along with other scholars, friends, admirers and colleagues of Amos, this catalog details the artist’s life and legacy. The associated exhibition of the same name, currently on view at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, received an honorable mention in the exhibitions category.

