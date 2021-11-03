CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe

ASHE Reception on Nov 3.

uga.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcBee IHE is sponsoring welcome reception at ASHE 2021 Wednesday, November 3...

ihe.uga.edu

Comments / 0

Related
osidenews.com

O’side ArtWalls Reception – November 4

Oceanside CA— Oceanside Cultural Arts Foundation’s O’side ArtWalls will be presenting Melissa Nabulsi and her paintings at a Free reception, Thursday, Nov. 4, 5:30-7:30 at O’side Bakery, 3815 Mission Ave, Suite 101. In 2014, Melissa began her artistic journey with paint. “The story of any painting is the colors I...
OCEANSIDE, CA
uarts.edu

Reception for Larry Day: Nature Abstracted

Join us for a reception for Larry Day: Nature Abstracted, which is currently on view at the Rosenwald-Wolf Gallery and part of a three venue show dedicated to Day and his work. The reception is free and open to the public. Registration is required. RSVP here. Rosenwald-Wolf Gallery remains committed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
University of Arkansas

RSVP by Nov. 20 for the Multicultural Graduation Ceremony and Reception

Congratulations to graduating seniors for your groundbreaking accomplishments and achievements as a Razorback! The U of A's Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is partnering with the Center for Multicultural and Diversity Education to host the annual Multicultural Graduation Ceremony at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1, in the Union Theatre.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
burlington-record.com

Community appreciaton reception

Junior and Jerry Weisshaar will be honored at a community appreciation reception 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, at St. John Church, 28591 Co. Rd. 7, Idalia. Junior was the Y-W Electric service man stationed in Idalia; Jerry was local postmistress for a number of years. Church, school, or the neighbor’s...
IDALIA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ashe Reception#Mcbee Ihe
Emporia gazette.com

Community celebrates Sommers during retirement reception

Karen Sommers was all smiles Wednesday evening as well-wishers gathered to bid her a fond farewell at ESB Financial. The longtime vice president of marketing recently “passed the torch” to Kandace Wakeman, who took over as the bank’s marketing director after 20 years. Sommers said she was touched by the...
EMPORIA, KS
perrysburg.com

Opening reception for veterans art show Sunday

The public is welcome to the opening reception for the fifth biennial Veterans Art Show of Northwest Ohio Sunday, November 7, at 2 p.m. An Ohio-based, contemporary sculptor, Heather Tarolli, who works primarily in metal, stained glass and ceramics, will give a talk on “Freedom of Emotions Though Art.” Registration is required at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135, extension 119. Ms…
VISUAL ART
Daily Gate City

Reception set for November featured artist

During the month of November, the Keokuk Art Center will exhibit a collection of oil paintings by Quincy artist Tim O’Neal. After graduating from Quincy University, Tim became an art teacher in Clark County where he taught for over 30 years. After working primarily with colored pencils during most of...
QUINCY, IL
Lake County Gazette

BACF Hosts Grant Workshop & Reception November 3

Barrington area Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. The Barrington Area Community Foundation wil host a Grant Workshop and Reception on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at Barrington's White House, 145 W. Main St. The workshop, which explains the grant process for 2021–2022, will take place from 4:00–5:45 pm, followed by a reception from 5:45–7:00 pm. All not-for-profit organizations are welcome to attend, with a limit of two representatives per organization. For details CLICK HERE.
BARRINGTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashe
Sturgis Journal

Women veterans honored at reception

The annual “Salute to Women Veterans” reception sponsored by the Amos Sturgis and Abiel Fellows chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution brought women together Sunday at Firm Foundation Ministries for a time of refreshments and sharing stories. “Today, we honor the brave women who answered America’s call,” State...
STURGIS, MI
Troy Messenger

JCA holds reception for Casey

For Mary Ann Casey, the artist’s reception at the Johnson Center for the Arts on Thursday night was a coming home of sorts. “It was so comforting to be back among people that I love and in a place that feels like home,” Casey said. “I was among people who have supported me, encouraged me, nourished me and comforted me. It was good to be home again.”
VISUAL ART
Paducah Sun

Quilt museum artist reception aimed at local audience

The National Quilt Museum will be hosting its first public event since March of 2020, and first under CEO Matt Collinsworth, this Friday evening when the museum features artist Valerie C. White, whose exhibition, “Roots and Refuge,” will also open Friday at the museum. This will be an opportunity for...
PADUCAH, KY
lakenormanpublications.com

Newlyweds donate reception food to HIV, AIDS clinic

HUNTERSVILLE — After ordering too much food for their reception, a pair of Huntersville newlyweds donated the extra meals to Dudley’s Place, a local nonprofit that supports the needs of people living with HIV or AIDS. With some help from Huntersville-based Armin’s Catering, 60 meals were packaged and distributed to...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
culturemap.com

ICOSA Collective presents "Human, Nature" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. ICOSA Collective presents "Human, Nature," a juried group exhibition curated by Claire Howard. "Human, Nature" reflects on the shifting relationships to our...
VISUAL ART
nyit.edu

13th Annual Alumni and FRIENDS Reception: A Resounding Success

Pictured from left: Roger Smith, Maria Perbellini, Theresa M. Genovese, Steven Alessio, and Domenick Chieco. Who says 13 has to be unlucky? In the case of the FRIENDS of NYIT School of Architecture and Design, it was just the opposite. On October 27, the 13th Annual Alumni and FRIENDS Reception reached new heights as it welcomed more than 250 attendees and raised nearly $250,000 for the school, a record for the event.
OLD WESTBURY, NY
newcanaanite.com

TRACES – Opening Reception

The Carriage Barn Arts Center will be exhibiting the artwork of Evelyn Harvey from October 28 -30, 2021. In this body of work titled Traces, Harvey references her personal experience and engagement of South Western Connecticut. Using painting, photography, and printmaking processes, the work shows the environment through the context of time, memory, history, and entropy.
VISUAL ART
uga.edu

Housing Against Hunger

We’re challenging ourselves to collect 10,000 lbs. of food for the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia… and you can help!. The Athens community at the core of what makes the University of Georgia so special and, although UGA students and alumni are serving communities and improving lives across the globe—we all start here. At home in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
Gettysburg Times

Reception set for art exhibition opening

The Adams County Arts Council will celebrate the exhibitions of Warren Tracy Davis, Marti Yeager and Diana Llauget with an opening reception on Friday, Nov. 5, 5-7:30 p.m., at the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg. The reception is free and open to the public, according to an...
GETTYSBURG, PA
uga.edu

UGA Griffin students take part in annual Stream Cleanup

Getting up early on a Saturday morning to do physical labor is not necessarily every person’s idea of fun, especially when your bed is beckoning you to roll over for just five more minutes. However, that is exactly what a group of UGA Griffin students, along with faculty and staff, did on October 16 as they took part in the annual City of Griffin’s Stream Cleanup.
GRIFFIN, GA
uga.edu

Georgia Museum of Art receives SEMC best in show

The Georgia Museum of Art at the University of Georgia recently received awards from the Southeastern Museums Conference Awards Committee in 2021 for its outstanding work. The exhibition catalog for “Emma Amos: Color Odyssey” received Best in Show in SEMC’s Publications Design Competition, making 2021 the second year in a row that the museum has received this award. “Deborah Roberts: The Evolution of Mimi,” co-published with Spelman College Museum of Fine Art, won in 2020. The Emma Amos catalog also received a gold medal in the Books and Catalogues category. With essays written by Shawnya Harris, the museum’s Larry D. and Brenda A. Thompson Curator of African American and African Diasporic Art, along with other scholars, friends, admirers and colleagues of Amos, this catalog details the artist’s life and legacy. The associated exhibition of the same name, currently on view at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, received an honorable mention in the exhibitions category.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy