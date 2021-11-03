CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Baylis called home by five registered sex offenders by October

By West Central Reporter
West Central Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently five registered sex offenders living in Baylis as of October, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. Baylis is home to five sexual predators. Sexual predators and child murderers remain on...

westcentralreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

College student from Nigeria convicted of raping 11-year-old victim

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — A jury convicted a college student from Nigeria of raping an 11-year-old victim in Carroll County during the summer of 2019. John Oluwdamilare Joseph was convicted on November 4, 2021, after a three-day trial. He was convicted on one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and two counts of Second Degree Rape.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Appeal for witnesses after ‘horrific’ rape of 22-year-old man in Bolton

Police are investigating a “horrific” rape of a 22-year-old man in Bolton town centre.The victim was approached by a man near Nelson Square, in an area packed with pubs and bars, on Sunday evening around 3am.The pair then walked to nearby Back Mawdsley Street, where the victim was raped, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.No arrests have yet been made and the police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.Detective Sergeant Dominic Beaver, of GMP’s Bolton division, said: "This is a shocking and horrific incident and the victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers."We are following all lines of enquiry to identify the individual responsible and ensure he is brought to justice. We have increased patrols in the area whilst our enquiries are ongoing."If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or has any information about this rape, please do not hesitate to contact police as soon as possible."Anyone who wants to share information with the police can contact GMP on on 0161 856 5757, quoting incident number 568 of 7/11/21.Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Popculture

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs

Authorities in Bengaluru, India arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed performer in the Indian film world was allegedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hashish oil, all in proximity of an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigration status.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sam H Arnold

The Daughters that Studied and Killed Together

Nikki Whitehead was a 34-year-old mother of twin girls when she was murdered on 13th January 2010. She left behind 16-year-old twin girls, Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas). On the afternoon of her death, her twin girls said they came home to find her dead in the bathroom. She had been beaten with a vase and stabbed. The twins stated that their mother was alive when they left for school.
GEORGIA STATE
newstalk987.com

Former Police Officer Indicted on 14 Separate Charges Including Rape

A former police officer is indicted on 14 separate charges including rape. KPD Special Crimes Unit investigators were made aware of an incident involving 36 year-old Cassen Jackson-Garrison and a juvenile victim last month. Investigators were able to link Jackson-Garrison to at least two separate juvenile victims. A Knox County Grand Jury indicted Jackson-Garrison on multiple charges including sexual battery by an authority figure and aggravated statutory rape.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Registered Sex Offenders
KLFY News 10

Man accused of abusing child for years in Louisiana

COVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – 37-year-old Craig Cato is in trouble with the law. Cato was indicted by a grand jury in St. Tammany Parish. The 37-year-old man is facing “one count of aggravated rape of a victim under the age of 13.” The indictment came down on October 20. According to the 22nd JDC District […]
LOUISIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Is She Teacher of the Year—or a Child Abuser?

On Wednesday, Caroline Melanie Lee was named teacher of the year by Darnell-Cookman Middle/High School in Duval County, Florida. Two days later, she was was arrested and charged with hitting a student in the face several times, The Florida Times-Union reports. Lee, 60, denies striking the child, saying she called the girl into her classroom to discuss an Instagram post she felt was threatening. But police said surveillance footage shows the student, who got a nose bleed, was holding her face as she left the classroom and walked straight to the guidance office to report she was hit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Indiana double murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield: US Marshals office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Marshals office says they have arrested a man wanted for the murder of two men in northwest Indiana in Bakersfield. Inspector Nicolas Gonzalez of the U.S. Marshals says Bakersfield Police’s Special Investigation Detail teamed up with local marshals to track down and arrest Jorge Garza, 24, on Wednesday. Hammond […]
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Police officer tells court it wasn’t ‘safe’ to give medical aid to Ahmaud Arbery as he lay dying

The first officer to find Ahmaud Arbery has said that he didn’t try to give medical aid to the 25-year-old Black man as he lay dying after being shot because it wouldn’t have been “safe”. Three white men are on trial for the killing, including for murder and other crimes, after Mr Arbery was pursued and shot when he was jogging in a neighbourhood outside of Brunswick on the Georgia coast on 23 February 2020. Several jurors were visibly uncomfortable when Glynn County police Sergeant Sheila Ramos showed gruesome images she took after the killing. Ricky Minshew was a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Man raped in Bolton town centre attack

A 22-year-old man has been raped by a man in a "shocking and horrific" attack in Bolton town centre, police have said. Officers were called to Back Mawdsley Street at 03:30 GMT on Sunday. The victim said he was approached by a man near Nelson Square who then walked with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
deltanews.tv

Embezzlement Charge

Another public official is in custody after an audit uncovers misuse of funds. Former Rankin County Deputy Tax Collector Tiffany Loftin is accused of embezzling from county residents as they paid cash for trash collection. State Auditor Shad White says a demand letter for more than $11,000 was presented at...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy