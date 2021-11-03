CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Registry shows one sex offender living in ZIP Code 61281 as of week ending Oct. 30

By Rock Island Today Reports
rockislandtoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is currently one registered sex offender living in ZIP Code 61281 as of the week ending Oct. 30, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP...

rockislandtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
rockislandtoday.com

One registered principal officer license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 61201 during 2021

At least one registered principal officer license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 61201 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Is She Teacher of the Year—or a Child Abuser?

On Wednesday, Caroline Melanie Lee was named teacher of the year by Darnell-Cookman Middle/High School in Duval County, Florida. Two days later, she was was arrested and charged with hitting a student in the face several times, The Florida Times-Union reports. Lee, 60, denies striking the child, saying she called the girl into her classroom to discuss an Instagram post she felt was threatening. But police said surveillance footage shows the student, who got a nose bleed, was holding her face as she left the classroom and walked straight to the guidance office to report she was hit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
foxbaltimore.com

College student from Nigeria convicted of raping 11-year-old victim

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — A jury convicted a college student from Nigeria of raping an 11-year-old victim in Carroll County during the summer of 2019. John Oluwdamilare Joseph was convicted on November 4, 2021, after a three-day trial. He was convicted on one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and two counts of Second Degree Rape.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
The Independent

Teen who struck cyclists in Texas as he reportedly tried to blow fumes at them to be charged

A 16-year-old Texan boy has been charged with several felony counts after he reportedly hit a group of cyclists with his pickup truck as he tried to cover them in exhaust fumes. The District Attorney of Waller County, Texas wrote on Facebook on Monday that the teen “drove his truck into six bicyclists that were training” on 25 September. “We have filed six felony charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon against the juvenile in question, one charge for each cyclist that was injured,” the office added. The District Attorney said “the juvenile voluntarily surrendered himself” on Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Week Ending#Sex Offenders
PIX11

15-year-old member of NYPD Explorers program missing in Queens

ST. ALBANS, Queens — A 15-year-old girl went missing in Queens, police said Sunday Jaeleen Easington was last seen at her Farmers Boulevard home near 119th Drive on Wednesday night, officials said. Family told PIX11 News Easington is in the NYPD Explorers program. Her mom has cancer and is devastated by the teen’s disappearance. Easington […]
QUEENS, NY
The Independent

'SoHo Karen' appears in court on hate crime charges over alleged phone theft

A woman labelled by social media users as “SoHo Karen” has appeared in court on hate crime charges after she wrongly accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone. Miya Ponsetto, of California, appeared in a Manhattan court on Monday for a pre-trial hearing in connection with the alleged hate crime against 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. She was arraigned in July for attacking the son of jazz player Keyon Harrold, who she wrongly accused of stealing her phone in a Manhattan hotel lobby last December. The 23-year-old filmed herself accusing the teenager of wrongdoing, in footage that soon went...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Post Register

It's the Law: Options for establishing custodial rights over grandchildren

Q. Unfortunately, my son has serious mental health problems compounded with substance abuse struggles. In addition, his wife is incarcerated for the next few years on drug charges. We have been caring for their two small children for 18 months. Where do we stand as far as legal rights regarding our grandchildren?
LAW
Washington Post

Two teens charged in slaying of high school Spanish teacher after police find social media messages

The details shared in social media messages mapping out a high school Spanish teacher’s killing were unambiguous, prosecutors say. The 16-year-old student described his motive for killing Nohema Graber, the planning and execution, and how he had tried to hide the evidence, prosecutors in Jefferson County, Iowa, wrote in a criminal complaint filed Thursday.
FAIRFIELD, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AFP

Vax the kids? A bitter dispute for separated couples

Michael Thompson, a 47-year-old executive recruiter from Illinois, expects his former wife to take him to court over vaccinating their two children against Covid-19. For Sarah Stark, a 52-year-old divorced therapist from St. Charles, Illinois, approval of vaccines for children is a major relief.
KIDS
Lootpress

Drug bust made at Microtel motel in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Three are arrested after a drug bust at the Microtel motel in Beckley. On November 8, 2021, the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes task force assisted by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Beckley Police Department executed multiple search warrants at 1001 South Eisenhower Drive at the Microtel motel in Beckley. As a result of these search warrants, the following people were arrested;
BECKLEY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Lieutenant’s Connection To Oath Keepers Under Internal Investigation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh police lieutenant is under internal investigation, accused of being connected to an anti-government group. A Public Safety Department spokesperson confirms Lt. Philip Mercurio has been given an administrative assignment while the city investigates whether he signed up as a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right, anti-government group. The Oath Keepers have been around for more than a decade but rose to national consciousness on Jan. 6 in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. To date, some 20 of its members have been indicted — four already convicted — as playing a central role in breaching the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy