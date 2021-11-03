CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Registry shows two sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61275 as of week ending Oct. 30

By Rock Island Today Reports
rockislandtoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are currently two registered sex offenders living in ZIP Code 61275 as of the week ending Oct. 30, according to the Illinois Police Sex Offender Registry. ZIP...

rockislandtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
rockislandtoday.com

One registered principal officer license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 61201 during 2021

At least one registered principal officer license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 61201 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police Lieutenant’s Connection To Oath Keepers Under Internal Investigation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh police lieutenant is under internal investigation, accused of being connected to an anti-government group. A Public Safety Department spokesperson confirms Lt. Philip Mercurio has been given an administrative assignment while the city investigates whether he signed up as a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right, anti-government group. The Oath Keepers have been around for more than a decade but rose to national consciousness on Jan. 6 in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. To date, some 20 of its members have been indicted — four already convicted — as playing a central role in breaching the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending#Sex Offenders#Zip Code

Comments / 0

Community Policy