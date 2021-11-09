CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: JPMorgan Double Upgrades Qualys (QLYS) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty upgraded Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) from Underweight to Overweight with a price target of $160.00 (from $110.00). The analyst comments "Qualys has been the most profitable SaaS company for quite some...

pulse2.com

Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock: $200 Price Target From JPMorgan

The shares of Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) have received a $200 price target from JPMorgan. These are the details. The shares of Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) have received a $200 price target from JPMorgan. And JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee noted that Qualcomm’s investor day next week will provide the company the opportunity to outline new targets for convincing investors that the diversification of the company beyond the smartphone baseband market is about to pay dividends in delivering sustained robust top-line growth.
InvestorPlace

3 Promising Stocks to Buy Ahead of a Potential WeWork-Like Turnaround

The WeWork (NYSE:WE) turn-around has was one of the more compelling stories from the stock market this year. The office-sharing company had been among THE stocks to buy before its IPO implosion, where Softbank (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) had to bail out the company. However, in the past year, WeWork seems to have...
UPDATE: Stifel Upgrades CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) to Hold

Stifel analyst Selman Akyol upgraded CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ: CCLP) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Raises Quarterly Dividend 2.4% to $0.85; 5.3% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share, or $3.4 annualized. This is a 2.4% increase from the prior dividend of $0.83. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to...
DA Davidson Starts Aeye Inc. (LIDR) at Buy

DA Davidson initiates coverage on Aeye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) with a Buy rating and a price target of $15.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Aeye Inc. click here. For more ratings news on Aeye Inc. click here. Shares of Aeye Inc. closed at $6.48 yesterday.
HeartBeam, Inc (BEAT) Prices 2.75M Share IPO at $6/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a developmental stage digital healthcare company with a proprietary ECG telemedicine technology to bring new capabilities to cardiovascular disease, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,750,000 units, each consisting of (i) one share of common stock and (ii) one warrant to purchase a share of common stock, at a public offering price per unit of $6.00. The warrants have an exercise price of $6.00 per share and are exercisable for a period of five years after the issuance date. All units are being offered by HeartBeam, Inc. In addition, HeartBeam, Inc. has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 412,500 shares of its common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 412,500 of its common stock, at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
Mynaric AG (MYNA) Prices 4M ADS IPO at $16.50/ADS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mynaric AG (NASDAQ: MYNA), a leading developer and manufacturer of high-speed and high-security laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications in government and commercial markets, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,000,000 American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs"), representing 1,000,000 ordinary bearer shares at a public offering price of $16.50 per ADS. In addition, Mynaric has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 ADSs at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Mynaric, assuming the underwriters fully exercise their over-allotment option, are expected to be $75.9 million.
Concord Acquisition Corp III (CNDB.U) Prices Upsized 30M Unit IPO at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE: CNDB.U), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units, upsized from 25,000,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "CNDB.U" beginning November 4, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that its Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "CNDB" and "CNDB.WS," respectively.
SOS Limited (SOS) Prices 51.5M ADS Offering at $1.75/sh

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS), an emerging blockchain-based and big data-driven marketing solution provider, announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited investors to purchase approximately $90.1 million worth of its American Depositary Shares ("ADS") in a registered direct offering. Under the terms of the...
ABVC BioPharma, Inc (ABVC) Receives $4.25 from Exercise of Warrants

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ABVC BioPharma, Inc.(Nasdaq: ABVC), a biotechnology company specializing in botanically based solutions that deliver high efficacy with low toxicity for improved health outcomes, today announced the receipt of $4,245,000 in additional gross proceeds from the exercise of Series A warrants issued in the company's August 3, 2021, public offering of securities. Investors participating in ABVC’s financing exercised a total of 673,723 Series A warrants at a price of $6.30 per share. Combined with the Company's underwritten public offering of 1,100,000 shares, in which the Company announced the receipt of gross proceeds of $6,875,000, the Company has received an aggregate of approximately $11,120,000 as of November 9, 2021.
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For November 12, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion before the opening bell. Spectrum Brands shares rose 0.6% to $94.60 in after-hours trading. Flowers Foods, Inc....
Entrepreneur

Coinbase Slips Into A Buying Opportunity

The biggest takeaway from Coinbase’s (NASDAQ: COIN) results is that falling cryptocurrency prices cut into the results. Our reaction to that was, “have you seen cryptocurrency prices today?”, meaning the...
