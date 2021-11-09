UPDATE: JPMorgan Double Upgrades Qualys (QLYS) to Overweight

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE: CNDB.U), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units, upsized from 25,000,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "CNDB.U" beginning November 4, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that its Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "CNDB" and "CNDB.WS," respectively.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO